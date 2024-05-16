Ministers MacAulay and Lamontagne issue statement on Grocery Sector Code of Conduct

OTTAWA, ON, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and André Lamontagne, Quebec's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food issued the following statement regarding the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct:

"The goal of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct is to bring fairness, transparency, and predictability to our grocery sector and supply chain. We believe that uniting all supply chain partners around these principles will produce the best outcomes for the sector and all Canadians. With the news that Loblaw is signing on, we now call on the remaining large retailers to do what is in the best interests of Canadians and follow suit."

