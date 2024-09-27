The Government of Canada announces a major investment to enhance the vitality of official language minority communities in Yukon

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - In Canada, every person should have access to health services where and when they need them, in the official language of their choice. The quality of communication with a health care provider can have a direct impact on safety and quality of care.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, and the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced nearly $2.5 million in assistance over five years (2023–24 to 2027–28) to the Government of Yukon for a special project aimed at improving access to French-language health services.

Specifically, Canadian Heritage is contributing $1.5 million while Health Canada is contributing $746,317. The Government of Yukon is contributing $250,000 to the project.

Entitled "Leveraging technology to increase access to health care services in French in the Yukon," this five-year project aims to increase access to French-language health services and optimize their delivery in the following ways:

Establishing a data collection strategy to gather healthcare information to determine patients' preferred language of service. This will support the planning and allocation of bilingual human resources.

Creating a digital solutions strategy to implement innovative digital tools to increase access to French-language health services that meet the needs of French-speaking Yukoners.

With the contributions from the federal and territorial governments, the Government of Yukon's French Language Services Directorate will carry out this project in close collaboration with the Government of Yukon's Department of Health and Social Services.

This initiative is part of the Canada–Yukon French-Language Services Agreement 2020–2021 to 2024–2025.

Quotes

"Ensuring Canadians have access to care in both official languages is a cornerstone of our health care system. Today's announcement will enable Yukon's Francophone community to do just that, making health services more accessible and contributing to improved health outcomes in Yukon and across the country."

—The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"This project is an excellent example of the Government of Canada and the Government of Yukon working together to make a real difference in access to French-language health services for Franco-Yukoners."

—The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health

"Ensuring that every Yukoner can access health services in their preferred language is central to our commitment to equitable healthcare. Today's announcement will improve French-language health services, developing digital tools and data strategies to better serve our diverse community. Together, we are reinforcing our dedication to inclusivity in healthcare."

—Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament (Yukon)

"Thank you to Canadian Heritage and Health Canada for their support and collaboration in exploring innovative ways to use technology to expand French-language health care services. This project marks a significant milestone in our government's commitment to supporting the growing Yukon Francophone community and delivering timely health care services to all Yukoners."

—John Streicker, Yukon Minister responsible for the French Language Services Directorate

"Our government is committed to expanding access to primary health care services for all Yukoners. Providing high-quality healthcare services will benefit French-speaking Yukoners and enhance the health and wellbeing of the territory. Strengthened further by developing our new health authority, Shäw Kwä'ą / Health and Wellness Yukon / Santé et mieux-être Yukon, I look forward to seeing firsthand how these innovative, accessible solutions will build on our efforts to provide high-quality health care to all Yukoners."

—Tracy-Anne McPhee, Yukon Minister of Health and Social Services

Quick Facts

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration represents a total investment of $4.1 billion in 7 departments and 32 new or enhanced initiatives, aimed at protecting and promoting the country's official languages.

This Action Plan is the Government of Canada's fifth five-year official languages plan. The 32 initiatives included in the plan have been structured around four pillars. In addition, they are inspired by government priorities and issues expressed by official language minority communities during the Cross-Canada Official Languages Consultations 2022, which resulted in the Report on the consultations – Cross-Canada Official Languages Consultations 2022.

On June 20, 2023, the Government of Canada received Royal Assent for Bill C-13, An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages. Among other things, the Act aims to address the decline of French in the country and to clarify and strengthen the promotion of official languages, while supporting official language minority communities.

Every province and territory has official-language minority communities, each with its own particular reality and needs. The Action Plan aims to respond to the unique challenges facing Francophone communities outside Quebec and English-speaking communities in Quebec.

Federal funding for this project was through the Development of Official Language Communities Program, with the overall goal of enhancing the vitality of English- and French-speaking minority communities and promoting the English and French languages in Canadian society. Assistance is also being provided by Health Canada's Official Languages Health Program, which aims to improve access to health services for official language minority communities in the official language of their choice.

