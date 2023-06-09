OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, and Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, the Honourable Mary Ng, today released the following joint statement in response to the United States' requested dispute settlement consultations with Mexico under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

These consultations are in regard to measures outlined in Mexico's Presidential decree that was published in February 2023, namely the ban on use of biotechnology corn in tortillas and dough, the intention to gradually substitute the use of biotechnology corn in all products for human consumption and animal feed, and the rejection of applications for authorizations covering the importation and sale of certain biotechnology products.

"CUSMA is the most successful trade agreement in the world with over $2 trillion in trade flowing between our three countries every year.

"We have always been clear that Canada expects our partners to uphold their commitments under CUSMA – including sanitary and phytosanitary measures.

"The Government of Canada is committed to science-based decision-making and keeping food, feed and the environment safe, while supporting the ability of our farmers, workers and exporters to succeed in an innovative and sustainable agricultural sector.

"Agricultural innovations continue to help address shared global challenges such as food security, sustainability, and climate resilience.

"Canada shares the concerns of the U.S. that Mexico's measures are not scientifically supported and have the potential to unnecessarily disrupt trade in the North American market.

"Canada has decided to participate as a third party in the dispute settlement consultations initiated by the U.S.

"Canada will continue to work with Mexico and the U.S. towards an outcome that preserves trade predictability and market access for our farmers and exporters."

