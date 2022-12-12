MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Young people across Canada are often on the front lines of fighting climate change and building more sustainable communities. As Canada moves toward developing a sustainable and inclusive net-zero economy, creating space for youth perspectives is essential to delivering sound public policy for generations to come.

Today, the Minister of Natural Resources Canada, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced at COP15 the launch of Natural Resources Canada's first Youth Council, reaffirming the Government of Canada's commitment to protecting nature and biodiversity and recognizing the importance of engaging and hearing from youth on climate and natural resource issues.

During its one-year mandate, the 12-member Youth Council will study and share its perspectives on the country's most pressing climate and natural resource issues, including policies related to:

decarbonizing transportation, including through zero-emission vehicles; restoring nature, including through tree planting; energy efficiency, including green buildings; just transition with sustainable jobs; and Indigenous partnerships and economic reconciliation.

Members of the Council will provide their lived and learned perspectives to the Minister and senior officials to inform and support policy processes while gaining valuable experience and learning from their peers on the council.

The Natural Resources Youth Council provides an opportunity for young people from across Canada to reflect on a sustainable and inclusive future for our natural resources while developing valuable skills and experience.

Quote

"Young Canadians understand better than anyone the challenges and opportunities ahead of us as we combat climate change and build a sustainable and inclusive net-zero economy. I was very pleased to launch the NRCan youth council in Montreal at COP15. These 12 young people are leaders from across Canada who bring a diverse range of experiences and perspectives. I look forward to our dialogues on critically important issues facing our country and our world.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources Canada

"The unique perspectives of young people, notably young women from intersectional backgrounds, are an under-tapped resource that can't be left out of decision-making. That's why groups like the Natural Resources Canada's Youth Council are so important — their unique take on how we can continue to take action to fight against climate change is needed. I'd like to congratulate the 12 new members, and I wish them success."

The Honourable Marci Ien

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick Facts

For more information about the members and their mandate, please visit Natural Resources Canada's Youth Council website .

. Youth Council members will serve a one-year term on a voluntary basis and meet throughout the year.

In 2019, the Government of Canada announced its first ever Youth Policy — created for youth, by youth — to help young people better guide government priorities and actions. This policy aims to create awareness of diverse youth concerns and ensure more youth have the opportunity to participate in federal decision-making. It also respects Canada's different cultures, traditions and values as well as its diverse Indigenous youth voices.

announced its first ever Youth Policy — created for youth, by youth — to help young people better guide government priorities and actions. This policy aims to create awareness of diverse youth concerns and ensure more youth have the opportunity to participate in federal decision-making. It also respects different cultures, traditions and values as well as its diverse Indigenous youth voices. Natural Resources Canada's Science and Technology Internship Program (STIP) – Green Jobs launched a call for proposals to seek applications for eligible organizations to deliver youth employment programming in the natural resource sectors for the fiscal years 2023–2024 and 2024–2025. Proposals are due by January 11, 2023 , in order to be ready to create green jobs for youth, starting in April 2023 .

