Minister Vandal unveils new PrairiesCan service location and announces investments in projects across northern Manitoba

Over $2.3 million to northern Manitoba businesses and organizations announced at the unveiling of one of seven new PrairiesCan service locations

THOMPSON, MB, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Northern Manitoba is home to vibrant communities, some of the province's richest natural resources, and most iconic tourism locations. The region has extensive economic opportunity and is a key contributor to the province's overall prosperity. Throughout the Prairies, communities have unique needs and priorities. As a result, the government of Canada has committed to an enhanced approach to community economic development, and is opening seven new regional offices across the Prairies to serve better more communities.

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, officially unveiled the new PrairiesCan service location in Thompson, Manitoba to bring PrairiesCan directly to the community and focus on the unique circumstances of northern Manitoba. The new office shares a space with the Communities Economic Development Fund (CEDF), allowing close cooperation with the CEDF towards the economic future of the North and its people.

As part of the grand opening, Minister Vandal announced $2,350,435 for seven projects in communities across northern Manitoba. Projects supported through this announcement include the diversification of Thompson's economy by building upon the area's formidable winter testing abilities, delivering digital training and coaching to northern Manitoba tourism businesses, and constructing outdoor Indigenous gathering spaces at several University College of the North campuses.

Today's opening and announcement mark a new chapter for PrairiesCan. Northern Manitoba has endless opportunities for growth and economic prosperity.

Minister Vandal also reiterated this week's news that the government of Canada and the province of Manitoba are jointly investing up to $147.6 million in the Arctic Gateway Group for the operation and maintenance of the Hudson Bay Railway, which will keep Indigenous and Northern communities in Manitoba connected, maintain supply chains, and promote tourism.

The government of Canada is listening to Indigenous, rural, and Northern communities in Manitoba and across Canada, and is responding by bringing resources and services directly where it is needed.

"Northern Manitoba is as beautiful as it is filled with opportunity. By opening this new PrairiesCan service location we are working directly with organizations and community members to offer programs and services tailored to the unique needs and opportunities of northern Manitoba. We are making the necessary investments to keep communities connected, improve food security, keep trade routes open, and promote tourism. A strong North means a strong regional economy that reaches every community and our government looks forward to working collaboratively to make that happen."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Thompson is a pretty unique place in Canada, and anyone helping to grow our economy needs to spend some time on the ground here to understand it. It's exciting to have new federal partners operating in Thompson and the north, to help open new doors for businesses and entrepreneurs in Manitoba."

- Mayor Colleen Smook, City of Thompson

"PrairiesCan has left an enormous economic impact on this region for years through support of development projects. Seeing an office open in the north is exciting and further evidence of PrariesCan support and influence on economic development in northern Manitoba."

- Chris Thevenot, CEO, Communities Economic Development Fund (CEDF)

"COVID-19 greatly affected the global travel industry. The Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) 0% interest deferred payment loan we received through PrairiesCan, in addition to other supports, made it possible for our travel company to keep our team together, communicating with guests, and planning and replanning our recovery. As a result, when it was safe for foreign travellers to return to Canada and to Churchill, we were prepared to host them."

- John Gunter, President & CEO, Frontiers North Adventures

In Budget 2021, the government of Canada provided funding for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) to transition into two new Regional Development Agencies – Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) – serving the Prairies, and Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) – serving British Columbia .





provided funding for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) to transition into two new Regional Development Agencies – Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) – serving the Prairies, and Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan) – serving . In August 2021 , the Government of Canada officially launched Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) and announced plans to open seven new service locations across the Prairies: Lethbridge , Fort McMurray and Grande Prairie in Alberta ; Regina and Prince Albert in Saskatchewan ; and Brandon and Thompson in Manitoba .).





, the Government of officially launched Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) and announced plans to open seven new service locations across the Prairies: , and in ; and in ; and and in .). These seven new service locations are in addition to PrairiesCan headquarters in Edmonton , and existing offices in Saskatoon , Winnipeg and Ottawa , and including the expansion of our Calgary satellite office. These new offices will significantly extend our reach to better service our clients.





, and existing offices in , and , and including the expansion of our satellite office. These new offices will significantly extend our reach to better service our clients. This enhanced place-based approach addresses the specific circumstances and needs of these communities and their surrounding regions, and includes a range of local organisations from different sectors as active participants in economic development.





The Thompson service location is at 15 Moak Crescent. This office space is shared with Communities Economic Development Fund, which champions of the Look North Initiative, that aims to support northerners in growing the economy of northern Manitoba . The Brandon service location will be officially unveiled at a later date.

PrairiesCan service locations are situated across the Prairies to support businesses and communities locally. Today, in Thompson, Manitoba, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, Minister for CanNor, and Minister of Northern Affairs, unveiled a new location serving communities and businesses in Thompson and across northern Manitoba. This enhanced approach to on-the-ground presence for PrairiesCan will increase accessibility for businesses and support economic development in more communities across the Prairies, helping develop businesses and creating good, local, reliable jobs.

Minister Vandal also announced PrairiesCan funding of $2,350,435 for seven projects in communities across northern Manitoba. This funding is provided through the Western Diversification Program, Regional Relief and Recovery Fund, and Canada Community Revitalization Fund programs.

PrairiesCan is investing $364,000 through the Community Economic Development and Diversification program (CEDD) for one project. Through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF), there is an investment of $1,163,975 to support three (3) projects. And $822,460 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) to support three (3) recreation and community revitalization projects. The combined $2.3 million investment in Northern Manitoba provides more opportunities for growth and a prosperous economic future for the North.

Community Economic Development and Diversification

The CEDD program supports economic development initiatives that contribute to the economic growth and diversification of communities across the Prairie provinces. Through this program, PrairiesCan enables communities to leverage their capacity and strengths to respond to economic development opportunities and adjust to changing and challenging economic circumstances. Today, PrairiesCan announced one Manitoba CEDD funded project:

Thompson Community Development Corporation – ($364,000)

Diversify the Thompson economy by building on its winter testing capabilities. Thompson is a global centre for cold weather testing of vehicles and aircraft.

Regional Relief and Recovery Fund

As part of Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, the RRRF helps businesses and organizations across Canada to mitigate financial pressures caused by the pandemic. Through the RRRF, the government of Canada is providing over $2 billion to help keep people employed, and to sustain employers for recovery. One quarter of the Fund was targeted to support the tourism sector. Three Manitoba RRRF recipients receiving funding were announced today:

Frontiers North Inc. ($1,000,000)

Help ensure business continuity, maintain employment, and well-position the company for the eventual return of foreign leisure travellers to Canada and to Churchill .

Help ensure business continuity, maintain employment, and well-position the company for the eventual return of foreign leisure travellers to and to . Alluring Impressions Day Spa and Medispa Inc. ($63,975)

Help position the organization to continue providing goods and services to their communities and maintain employment.

Help position the organization to continue providing goods and services to their communities and maintain employment. Communities Economic Development Fund ($100,000)

Deliver digital training and coaching to Northern Manitoba tourism businesses in Thompson , The Pas , and Flin Flon during COVID-19.

Canada Community Revitalization Fund

As part of Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, the CCRF helps communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can continue to rebound from the pandemic. With a national investment of $500 million over 2 years, the Fund's purpose is to help not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, and other community groups, as well as Indigenous communities build new community infrastructure and revitalize existing assets, bring people to public spaces, create jobs, and stimulate local economies. Today, three (3) Manitoba CCRF recipients receiving funding through PrairiesCan were announced:

The Town of Churchill ($318,088)

Build a multi-purpose outdoor space in the downtown square in Churchill .

Build a multi-purpose outdoor space in the downtown square in . University College of the North ($382,500)

Construct outdoor Indigenous gathering spaces in the University College of the North campuses located in The Pas and Thompson .

Construct outdoor Indigenous gathering spaces in the University College of the North campuses located in and . The Pas Friendship Centre ($121,872)

Create a new community kitchen and gathering space in the downtown area.

