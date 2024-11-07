PrairiesCan funding of $20 million for performing arts organizations will increase the sustainability and growth of the Prairies' performing arts sector

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prairie provinces are home to many of Canada's nationally recognized performing arts talent and organizations. However, major performing arts organizations face challenges that have an impact on their longevity and ability to grow the sector.

Minister Vandal launches initiative to support performing arts on the Prairies (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced the launch of the Prairies Performing Arts Initiative (PPAI). This program will support projects that contribute to the financial sustainability and growth of the performing arts sector across the Prairies. PrairiesCan is providing $20 million over 3 years, starting in 2024-25, to support key performing arts organizations based in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Through the PPAI, PrairiesCan will support not-for-profit professional performing arts institutions that have a mandate to create, produce, and perform works, improving the quality of life for residents on the Prairies and making their communities more attractive to tourism and investment.

This initiative reinforces Canada's Budget 2024 commitment to create vibrant and inclusive communities. The performing arts sector supports local culture, community, and diversity by helping artists develop and grow, attracting tourists, and making life more enjoyable.

Quotes

"The performing arts sector is vital for showcasing the talent and vibrancy of the Prairies. By supporting performing arts organizations, our government is demonstrating our commitment to the cultural and economic sustainability of the sector across Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

Quick facts

The Prairie Performing Arts Initiative (PPAI) is part of Canada's Budget 2024 commitment to create vibrant and inclusive communities. PPAI provides $20 million in one-time support over three years (2024/25 to 2026/27).

Budget 2024 commitment to create vibrant and inclusive communities. PPAI provides in one-time support over three years (2024/25 to 2026/27). Budget 2024 also provided $31 million over two years to the Canadian Arts Presentation Fund delivered by Canadian Heritage to support organizations that present arts.

over two years to the Canadian Arts Presentation Fund delivered by Canadian Heritage to support organizations that present arts. Budget 2024 committed $99 million in funding for festivals, film, and live performing arts across Canada .

Associated links

Stay connected

