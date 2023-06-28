A $3 million investment to bridge critical skills and labour gaps, spur research, and develop an innovation ecosystem in the manufacturing sector in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The manufacturing sector is a key driver of Manitoba's economy, accounting for nearly 70,000 jobs and more than $6 billion in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the province.1 With the rapid growth of technology, investing in specialized training and technology is critical for Manitoba to remain competitive and be an industry leader in this field.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital, announced a federal investment of $3 million in the new Price Institute of Advanced Manufacturing and Mechatronics (IAMM) at Red River College (RRC) Polytechnic. Mechatronics is a multidisciplinary field that integrates engineering specialties in areas such as mechanical, electronics, control systems, robotics, and computer science. The Price Institute of Advanced Manufacturing and Mechatronics is the first of its kind in Manitoba. PrairiesCan funding is provided through the Regional Innovation Ecosystem program, which supports industry workforce development, technology advancement, and applied research.

The new institute will be headquartered in the Skilled Trades and Technology Centre at RRC Polytech's Notre Dame Campus. Once up and running in Fall 2023, it will be based on three main pillars:

New academic and industry collaborative programming for existing employees and new hires;

A Centre for Automation and Manufacturing Technology Transfer to connect small-medium sized businesses with students and facilitate student-led research activities; and

Establish Manitoba's first Applied Research Chair dedicated to Advanced Manufacturing.

The Institute will also provide the manufacturing industry with access to affordable and relevant research and development, lowering their risk and increasing confidence in investing in new technologies that drive competitiveness and productivity growth.

PrairiesCan is committed to accelerating economic growth by supporting workforce development, applied research and development, and technology adoption in the advanced manufacturing sector. This project will ultimately increase the number of well-paying jobs and support the growth and expansion of businesses in Manitoba.

Quotes

"Red River College Polytechnic is a leader in Manitoba's manufacturing industry. Our government is pleased to help make the College's new Price Institute of Advanced Manufacturing and Mechatronics possible. This Institute will promote access to research and bridge gaps between industry and academia."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital

"The Price Institute of Advanced Manufacturing and Mechatronics will build momentum in Manitoba's manufacturing sector, allowing RRC Polytech to bridge critical skills and labour gaps, spur applied research activities within the sector's many small-to medium-enterprise (SME) employers, and foster an innovation ecosystem where industry-education partnerships shift technological disruption from threats to opportunities. The Price Institute was made possible because of the vision and commitment of Dr. Gerry Price and Barb Price, as well as generous support from the Government of Canada."

- Fred Meier, President and CEO, RRC Polytech

"No matter the enterprise, the foundation of Manitoba's success – past, present, and future – is its people. The more you create access to education opportunities, the more you empower the innovator that dwells within us all. This is an investment in Manitoba's future learners and future leaders, which will have lasting benefits for generations to come."

- Dr. Gerry Price, Chairman and CEO, Price Industries Limited

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is working to fuel economic growth through innovation and create more well-paying jobs for Canadians.

is working to fuel economic growth through innovation and create more well-paying jobs for Canadians. PrairiesCan's Regional Innovation Ecosystem Program assists not-for-profits; business accelerators, incubators and similar organizations develop and increase their reach.

This project supports skill development in the manufacturing industry to meet the needs of small-medium sized businesses.

The Price Institute of Advanced Manufacturing and Mechatronics will begin a phased launch in Fall 2023, with plans to complete renovations by early 2025.

_____________________________ 1 Statistics Canada, GDP at basic prices, by industry, provinces and territories growth rates, Labor force characteristics by industry, 2022



