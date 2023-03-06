Minister Vandal announces support for Invest Canada North at PDAC 2023

CanNor's investment supports the showcasing of Canada's North and Arctic for sustainable mining opportunities

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Resource development is key to developing a strong economy that benefits everyone in the North and Arctic. The Government of Canada is continuing its work with Indigenous partners, businesses and communities to support sustainable mining and create good jobs together with Northerners and Indigenous Peoples.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced an investment of nearly $100,000 to support Invest Canada North at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention. Invest Canada North will connect exhibitors, investors and industry experts in Canada's northern minerals sector over the four-day event.

Supporting Invest Canada North's presence at PDAC provides an opportunity to showcase the many opportunities for sustainable mining operations and investment in Canada's North and Arctic. With growing global demand for critical minerals, increasing exposure to the economic opportunities in the territories will pave the way for new, sustainable mining projects and exploration activities, helping to launch future economic growth across the North and Arctic.

Quotes

"Partnerships and collaboration must be a key part of doing business across the North and Arctic. Bringing together industry, governments, Indigenous partners, and others helps to promote the area as a key region for business investment and drive economic growth. Today's funding announcement is an important investment for the future, promoting mining as a key economic sector. As the world sees a growing demand for critical minerals, support for sustainable long-term economic development through meaningful investment will help to create good quality jobs in the territories for Northerners and Indigenous Peoples."

– The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"As the global economy moves to ever increasing focus on a green economy, critical minerals and minerals critical to the north remain at the forefront. Canada's North is one of the largest undeveloped and diverse resource areas globally that can meet and exceed the pillars in environmental, social, governance (ESG), providing clean metals and minerals for Canada and the world. Invest Canada North is an innovative industry-led initiative at the largest annual mineral sector gathering in Canada, and with pan-territorial collaboration and partnership, we collectively raise awareness of the competitive advantages of investing in our northern mineral sector, to the benefit of all Canadians."

– Kenny Ruptash, on behalf of Invest Canada North/ NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines

Project Sponsors

"The North is home to a growing and collaborative business network. The constructive working relationships between industry, governments and First Nations are key to reaching the northern mineral sector's immense potential. With impressive critical mineral deposits, responsible governance and a commitment to developing sustainable infrastructure, the Yukon continues to play an important role in the country's economic growth. I am confident that continued investment in Canada's North will result in a cleaner, more resilient and prosperous future for Canadians."

– The Honourable Ranj Pillai, Yukon Premier and Minister of Economic Development

"The Government of the Northwest Territories is committed to growing the resource development industry and Invest Canada North's work is critical in raising awareness of opportunities for meaningful investment in our territory. We're at a turning point in the NWT's mineral sector, and we need strong partners to capitalize on our true economic potential."

– Caroline Cochrane, Premier of the Northwest Territories

"Canada's Northwest Territories has multiple mineral resources poised to meet rising global demand. These resources represent an unparalleled opportunity for economic growth that can in turn support transformative change in communities across the NWT. Invest Canada North provides an important platform through which investors in North America and globally can better get to know the NWT as a unique investment destination with not only outstanding geologic potential but a co-management land and natural resources regime that leads the way in ESG and Indigenous relationships."

– Caroline Wawzonek, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment - Government of the Northwest Territories

Quick facts

CanNor invested $99,750 towards a one-year project – Invest Canada North – led by the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines in partnership with Yukon Mining Alliance and the Yukon Chamber of Mines, with contributions from mineral exploration and mining supply services, as well as sponsorship from the Government of the Northwest Territories and the Government of Yukon . The total cost of the project is $191,500 .

towards a one-year project – Invest Canada North – led by the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines in partnership with Yukon Mining Alliance and the Yukon Chamber of Mines, with contributions from mineral exploration and mining supply services, as well as sponsorship from the Government of the and the Government of . The total cost of the project is . CanNor's investment supports Invest Canada North's investment attraction and promotion of networking events, digital media and marketing, and presentations to investors attending PDAC 2023.

This CanNor investment from the Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program supports capacity development and knowledge dissemination, as well as sector development via Invest Canada North.

Investors and attendees of PDAC 2023 can register for the Invest Canada North Networking Reception, taking place on Monday, March 6, 2023 here.

