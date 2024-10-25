$15 million from the Government of Canada enables start-to-finish manufacturing of electric and hydrogen fuel-cell transit buses in Canada, creating green jobs and expanding the Green Prairie Economy

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Creating more clean mass transit options gets Canadians around their communities quicker and helps in our fight against climate change.

Minister Vandal announces partnership with NFI Group and Manitoba to create the world-leading “All-Canadian Build” facility in Winnipeg (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of $15 million for NFI Group to expand operations and fully manufacture New Flyer transit buses in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This investment will enable NFI Group to competitively respond to growing demand for Canadian-made zero-emission transit buses, adding hundreds of skilled jobs to the company's Canadian operations with more opportunities for local suppliers, and growing Manitoba's role in the green Prairie economy.

Canadians want greener options, and municipal governments are responding. By increasing bus manufacturing capacity in NFI Group's Winnipeg-based facilities, Canadian public transit authorities will be able to purchase more Canadian-made zero-emission buses to address their fleet renewal needs. The funding will ensure NFI Group can meet Canadian standards and will support the development of workforce training specific to zero-emission vehicle manufacturing including a proposed "Zero-Emission Pre-Apprenticeship Program."

In 2023, Minister Vandal dedicated $100 million of existing PrairiesCan funding over three years to support projects aligned with priorities of the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which include growing our manufacturing sector and capitalizing on clean electricity to seize new opportunities in the net-zero future. The Framework and funding are intended to encourage greater collaboration among governments and industry, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies.

"This is a significant step forward by NFI Group. Increasing manufacturing capacity in the zero-emission heavy-duty vehicle sector is good news for Canada and solidifies Manitoba's leadership in this field.

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Canada is a world leader in the low carbon economy. Today's announcement with NFI Group builds on important investments that our government is making to build Canada's zero-emission vehicle supply chain, including in commuting systems. This is an expression of confidence in our manufacturing sector and in our efforts to build a sustainable economy of the future that is part of Canada's path to net-zero."

–The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"This project is about putting a 'Made in Canada' stamp on the low-carbon economy. Here in Manitoba blue-collar workers are part of the transition to a net zero future, and it's companies like NFI that are leading the charge. We're pleased to partner with the federal government to get this All Canadian Build facility done so we can continue to put Manitoba at the cutting edge of zero emission transportation technology.

"–The Honourable Wab Kinew, Premier

"Today's announcement is a major milestone for the entire team at NFI that will enable us to complete full buses in Canada for the first time in over 20 years. I would like to thank our partners at the Province of Manitoba and PrairiesCan for their commitment and financial support that will help enhance Manitoba's Green economy," said Paul Soubry, President and CEO, NFI Group. "These funds will be strategically invested alongside our own capital to expand our production capacity and increase our zero-emissions transit bus offerings, which will create new jobs and help create more livable North American communities."

–Paul Soubry, President and CEO, NFI

The Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy marks a new way for the federal government to work more closely with Prairie stakeholders on their priorities for a cleaner and sustainable economy that leaves no one behind.

The Framework resulted from extensive engagement across the Prairies and is a principles-based approach to greater collaboration among orders of government, local and regional organizations, and partners that respects provincial jurisdiction and supports economic reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Future federal collaboration with sectors across the Prairie economy will build on opportunities to address challenges such as those related to supply chains, climate action, clean energy, and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.

The Canadian automotive sector, including medium and heavy-duty vehicles, is important to the Canadian economy and Canadians. It supports nearly 550,000 direct and indirect jobs in Canada, contributed $18 billion in 2023 to Canada's gross domestic product, and is one of the country's largest export industries.

The Government of Canada is committed to the transportation industry's transition to electrification while creating and maintaining jobs, promoting economic growth and investment in the sector and related supply chains, and supporting the shift to a net-zero economy.

