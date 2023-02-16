Funding for two Nunavut organizations supports innovative improvements that will contribute to Northern food system resiliency

IQALUIT, NU, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to support regional and local initiatives that address food insecurity in the North and Arctic, as well as making strategic investments to help strengthen Northern food systems and improve the ability of Northerners to grow, harvest and buy food.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced an investment of over $108,000 to support two community projects addressing food resiliency in Nunavut.

Pangnirtung Fisheries Ltd. is an Indigenous for-profit business and is exploring the potential cost of replacing old machinery with new or upgraded equipment and examining if renovations to the processing facility will be necessary. CanNor funding will support a feasibility study commissioned to explore these issues and improve operational output. This will potentially enable the company to take on more quota, leading to new economic opportunities in the community.

In Cambridge Bay, CanNor funding will support the Hamlet's feasibility study examining the development of a greenhouse. This will help the Hamlet assess the scope of the project, including the cost of building, operating and maintaining a community-owned, indoor, year-round facility. Construction of a greenhouse contributes to priorities identified in the Kitikmeot 2020-2030 Health & Food Security Action Plan by providing educational opportunities for youth and a potential source of locally grown food to increase local food security in the Hamlet.

These investments represent the Government of Canada's continued support for Northern food systems that use innovative, locally-led solutions that improve community food security, create new capacity, and contribute to economic growth across Nunavut.

Quotes

"Food security in the North and Arctic, including control over local food systems and production, is a top priority. By working with regional businesses and communities and listening to their priorities, we are helping support local solutions to address food security and food sovereignty across the North and Arctic. The investment announced today is another example of our government's continued work with Northern and Indigenous partners in implementing locally-led innovative solutions that work for them."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Providing a local supply is an important way to improve the reliability and resilience of food systems in remote areas. The investments announced today will improve food security in Northern regions through innovative local solutions."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Pangnirtung Fisheries Ltd. is a large economic driver in the community, employing over 180 people annually. With the assistance provided, we are on target to complete a comprehensive upgrade plan to see greater plant capacity, including value-added products as an additional stream of employment opportunities for local Inuit. We plan to employ over 200 people annually within 2-3 years. The processing facility is aging and upgrades are required to maintain a successful operation. We look forward to seeing this plan come to life, for both economic and social community benefit."

- Jon Johannsson, General Manager Pangnirtung Fisheries Ltd.

"This will help people in need of more fresher foods and help assist in the high cost of living in Inuit Nunangat. This will also teach people about the importance of growing your own food, especially for school age students through their studies."

- David K Elias, Mayor of Cambridge Bay

Quick facts

The study to expand and upgrade the Pangnirtung Fisheries Ltd. processing facility is a one year-project through CanNor's Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program. CanNor is contributing $58,975 , while Pangnirtung Fisheries Ltd. is matching that amount. The total cost of the project is $117,950 .

, while Pangnirtung Fisheries Ltd. is matching that amount. The total cost of the project is . The Hamlet of Cambridge Bay's feasibility study of a year-round greenhouse is a one-year project through CanNor's Northern Isolated Communities Initiative (NICI). CanNor contributed $50,000 , while the Hamlet added $12,500 . The total cost of the project is $62,500 .

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CanNor on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

For further information: Kyle Allen, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; Craig Welsh, Communications Advisor, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]