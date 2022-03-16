Minister Vandal announces new investments in community infrastructure and public spaces across Calgary, creating jobs and revitalizing downtown

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, joined by Member of Parliament for Calgary-Skyview, George Chahal, and Mayor of Calgary Jyoti Gondek, announced a federal investment of more than $3.4 million for 13 community projects in Calgary that will help re-animate key gathering spaces and assist the city's economic recovery following the pandemic.

Projects receiving federal funding include:

Arts Commons is receiving $200,000 for an accessibility enhancement initiative at the Arts Commons facility in Calgary .

is receiving for an accessibility enhancement initiative at the Arts Commons facility in . Beltline Neighborhoods Association is receiving $200,000 to upgrade High Park in downtown Calgary with an outdoor stage, fire pits, seating, murals and activity stations.

is receiving to upgrade High Park in downtown with an outdoor stage, fire pits, seating, murals and activity stations. Calgary Science Centre Society is receiving $637,500 to revitalize and expand the outdoor park at Calgary's TELUS Spark centre through the installation of an Indigenous programming gathering circle, medicine garden and science-based play areas.

is receiving to revitalize and expand the outdoor park at TELUS Spark centre through the installation of an Indigenous programming gathering circle, medicine garden and science-based play areas. Calgary Zoological Society is receiving $750,000 to install a bison habitat at its Calgary facility.

is receiving to install a bison habitat at its facility. Cerebral Palsy Association in Alberta is receiving $94,305 to renovate the second floor of its Life without Limits Centre in Calgary to address accessibility barriers and better accommodate the needs of its patrons.

is receiving to renovate the second floor of its Life without Limits Centre in to address accessibility barriers and better accommodate the needs of its patrons. City of Calgary is receiving $562,500 to help revitalize an under-utilized portion of a city park by installing a bike pump track. The track will provide a safe recreation activity space for children, pre-teens, teens and adults of all riding experience levels to enjoy.

is receiving to help revitalize an under-utilized portion of a city park by installing a bike pump track. The track will provide a safe recreation activity space for children, pre-teens, teens and adults of all riding experience levels to enjoy. City of Calgary is receiving $75,000 to activate underutilized downtown parking into an accessible outdoor event site.

is receiving to activate underutilized downtown parking into an accessible outdoor event site. City of Calgary is receiving $75,000 to install permanent seating and shade structures at seven parks in northeast Calgary .

is receiving to install permanent seating and shade structures at seven parks in northeast . Edgemont Community Association is receiving $9,595 to build an outdoor gathering space with an information centre, picnic tables, and benches.

is receiving to build an outdoor gathering space with an information centre, picnic tables, and benches. Evanston Creekside Community Association has received $200,000 for the construction of a community hub and gathering space with paved paths, a fire pit, benches, picnic tables and a winter skating rink in the Evanston neighborhood.

has received for the construction of a community hub and gathering space with paved paths, a fire pit, benches, picnic tables and a winter skating rink in the neighborhood. Heritage Park Society is receiving $438,750 to build a fully accessible antique railway car at Heritage Park.

is receiving to build a fully accessible antique railway car at Heritage Park. North-East Centre of Community Society is receiving $142,500 to enhance the Genesis Centre rooftop patio and install an outdoor inclusive gathering space for the public.

is receiving to enhance the Genesis Centre rooftop patio and install an outdoor inclusive gathering space for the public. Willow Ridge Community Association of Calgary is receiving $37,695 to install benches throughout green spaces in the Willow Ridge neighborhood and upgrade an existing community garden with new accessible garden beds and fencing.

The combined federal investment of $3,422,845 is expected to help create or maintain 74 jobs, increase accessibility to community spaces for residents and visitors, and support investment attraction and business activity.

Quotes

"Our government is investing in community spaces where residents, visitors and businesses can come together to connect and engage with each other. Our public spaces are where we come together as a community – something we need now more than ever as we recover from the pandemic. From outdoor parks and rooftop patios, to event venues and spaces where visitors can learn about Indigenous culture, the projects we're announcing today will ensure Calgarians of all ages and abilities can enjoy modern, accessible amenities for years to come."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Strong, vibrant communities across the province will play a central role in Alberta's economic recovery. Nowhere is that more clear than in Alberta's largest city, where our government is investing to ensure residents and visitors have access to inclusive and modern spaces that bolster Calgary's reputation as a world-class city in which to live, work, create and connect."

- The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"When Calgary thrives, Alberta thrives. I'm proud that our government is investing in community-led projects that lay the groundwork for a strong recovery while creating lasting amenities for generations to come."

- George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"This investment begins to address the gaps within our communities. The pandemic highlighted the need to meet people where they are at, providing the important social and physical infrastructure that is critical to building complete communities. We are pleased to see many diverse organizations and projects being funded for the benefit of all Calgarians."

- Jyoti Gondek, Mayor, City of Calgary

"An affinity for science has never been more important than it is now, and that means opening up the definition of science to include multiple ways of knowing. Spark is excited to open up that definition with community partners so that many more people see themselves in Calgary's one and only science centre."

- Mary Anne Moser, President and CEO, TELUS Spark Science Centre

"This funding will go towards transforming an unusable and inaccessible area into a fully inclusive, accessible, and vibrant space intended for community residents to gather and recreate in. As a hub in northeast Calgary, this new outdoor space will provide opportunities for outdoor gatherings and programming, in addition to enhancing the vibrancy of the Centre."

- Jonah Ardiel, Business Development Manager, Genesis Centre

Quick facts

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) is helping communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

build and improve community infrastructure so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national allocation of $500 million over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other public institutions, as well as Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery.

over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities and other public institutions, as well as Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery. Projects being supported through the Fund are focused on revitalizing downtown cores and main streets; reinvent outdoor spaces; create green infrastructure; and increasing the accessibility of community spaces.

Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) is administering the Fund in Alberta .

