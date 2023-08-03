More than $1,000,000 invested to encourage tourism in Francophone and Métis communities

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Tourism is an integral part of the Manitoba economy as visitors from across the country come to learn more about the province's rich history and to take in its vast landscapes. Francophone and Métis communities play an important role in Manitoba's tourism sector, adding to the vibrancy of the province's cultural fabric.

Minister Vandal announces investments in tourism initiatives promoting Francophone and Métis history and culture in Manitoba (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital, announced an investment of more than $1 million through PrairiesCan to encourage tourism and promote Francophone and Métis history and culture in the vibrant bilingual communities of Manitoba.

PrairiesCan supported two projects through the Tourism Relief Fund:

Association of Manitoba Bilingual Municipalities (AMBM) – $500,000 to implement a destination development initiative to increase visits to Francophone and Métis attractions and communities across Manitoba , including interpretive and wayfinding signage for tourists.

to implement a destination development initiative to increase visits to Francophone and Métis attractions and communities across , including interpretive and wayfinding signage for tourists. Economic Development Council for Manitoba Bilingual Municipalities (CDEM) – $486,112 to create a series of new tourist attractions across Saint-Boniface and bilingual communities in rural Manitoba , showcasing Francophone and Métis history and culture.

PrairiesCan supported one project through the Canadian Community Revitalization Fund :

ZAC boul. Provencher Blvd. BIZ – $23,500 to create outdoor art exhibits and install them in the alleyways along Provencher Boulevard in Winnipeg .

The projects announced today support Francophone tourism attractions and welcome visitors from around the world, as they help grow the economy in Francophone minority communities across Manitoba.

Quotes

"Manitoba is home to vibrant and deeply rooted French-speaking communities and our government is pleased to support the promotion of Francophone and Métis heritage. I look forward to joining others in visiting these projects as they tell the story of proudly being Francophone and Métis in Manitoba."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint-Boniface – Saint-Vital

"We applaud this investment of nearly $1 million by PrairiesCan in the tourism development of Manitoba's bilingual municipalities, particularly in rural areas. This support will enable the AMBM and our subsidiary, the CDEM, to implement the tourism priorities of Manitoba's bilingual municipal leadership, in addition to continuing the deployment of its ambitious economic recovery plan. This mutually beneficial partnership with the federal government will help us to build stronger, more prosperous and more attractive bilingual communities together."

- Justin Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Association of Manitoba Bilingual Municipalities

"Twelve bilingual municipalities, members of the AMBM, have benefited from tourism projects carried out with the CDEM thanks to the PrairiesCan Tourism Relief Fund. This significant funding has enabled the development and deployment of a variety of tourism initiatives for communities in rural and urban municipalities. The fund has provided significant support for flagship tourism projects such as the Winnipeg River Heritage Museum in St. Georges, the Dawson Trail in the Centre of Canada Park and Jeudis de la Francophonie in St. Boniface. In total, fifteen tourism projects received support such as Métis experiential circuits, the Winnipeg River Tourism Corridor, St. Boniface tourism experiences, the Red Chairs initiative as well as road signage and interpretation projects. The federal government's support through the fund highlights the significant economic contributions by Francophones in minority communities to tourism in Manitoba."

- Madeleine Arbez, Executive Director, Le conseil de développement économique de municipalités bilingues du Manitoba (CDEM)

"The Street Enhancement Project, which saw 4 new pieces of alleyway art installed within the Provencher Blvd. BIZ zone has successfully transformed once dark and underutilized alleyways into captivating art exhibits, instilling a vibrant pulse within our community. By creating this art, we have not only revitalized forgotten spaces but also reignited a sense of togetherness, encouraging businesses, neighbours and visitors alike to reengage in our community."

- Connie McKane-Brandson, Chair of the Provencher Blvd. BIZ

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is working to fuel economic growth through innovation and create more well-paying jobs for Canadians.





is working to fuel economic growth through innovation and create more well-paying jobs for Canadians. The Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) provides funding for tourism businesses and organizations to adapt to health regulations and position for growth.





The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) provides funding to build and improve community infrastructure and public spaces.





Manitoba is home to a vibrant Francophone community with deep foundations in the province. In 2021, 46,360 Manitobans (3.5% of the population) had French as one of their mother tongues. 2





is home to a vibrant Francophone community with deep foundations in the province. In 2021, 46,360 Manitobans (3.5% of the population) had French as one of their mother tongues. The Official Languages Modernization Act was given Royal Assent June 20, 2023 . The Act amends the Official Languages Act, to enact the Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Act and to make related amendments to other Acts. This is the culmination of the linguistic reform announced by the federal government in February 2021 .

Associated links

