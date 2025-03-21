PrairiesCan invests more than $9.5 million in 13 projects to strengthen the performing arts community across Manitoba and Saskatchewan

WINNIPEG, MB, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian culture is one of the things that makes us unique, and our ability to create, perform and tell stories is a central part of our shared identity. Supporting and strengthening Prairie cultural and performing arts institutions helps them to engage new audiences and to share our stories and culture with the world. Performing arts organizations enrich communities, attract visitors, create jobs, and drive economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced a federal investment of over $9.5 million to help performing arts organizations across Manitoba and Saskatchewan. This funding will enable these organizations to expand, innovate, and engage audiences in new and exciting ways.

Today's investments, delivered through the Prairies Performing Arts Initiative, will create jobs and will contribute to the long-term sustainability of the arts community. These investments will ensure that Prairie creativity through the performing arts will thrive for years to come.

"The arts are essential to connecting, inspiring, and enriching communities across Canada. Today's $9.5 million investment will support Manitoba and Saskatchewan's performing arts organizations to grow and strengthen local culture."

–The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Performing arts are at the heart of our communities, telling our stories and showcasing incredible local talent. The Government of Canada remains committed to supporting artists and organizations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan so they can continue to create, inspire, and share their stories with audiences across the country."

–The Honourable Terry Duguid, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Investing in the performing arts means investing in our communities, our economy, and our shared stories. This funding will help Prairie artists and organizations push creative boundaries, connect with new audiences, and ensure the performing arts continue to thrive for generations to come."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital

The Prairies Performing Arts Initiative (PPAI) is part of Canada's Budget 2024 commitment to create vibrant and inclusive communities. PPAI provides $20 million in one-time support over three years (2024/25 to 2026/27).

Budget 2024 commitment to create vibrant and inclusive communities. PPAI provides in one-time support over three years (2024/25 to 2026/27). The initiative provides non-repayable contributions directly to eligible professional performing arts organizations to support projects that contribute to the financial sustainability and growth of the performing arts sector across the Prairies.

Budget 2024 also provided $31 million over two years to the Canadian Arts Presentation Fund delivered by Canadian Heritage to support organizations that present arts.

PrairiesCan is investing $9,579,211 in non-repayable funding for 13 projects, announced today through the Prairies Performing Arts Initiative (PPAI).

Through PPAI, PrairiesCan investments support local performing arts organizations as they re-engage and attract audiences to diversify their revenue. Funding will support the long-term economic resiliency of these arts organizations by helping them innovate and achieve long-term sustainability.

Manitoba projects:

Le Cercle Moliere Inc. - $650,530 to advance the growth of Francophone theatre through adoption of innovative tools in Manitoba

to advance the growth of Francophone theatre through adoption of innovative tools in Manitoba Chamber Orchestra Inc. - $305,357 to expand audience reach and community impact through marketing and technology

to expand audience reach and community impact through marketing and technology Manitoba Opera Association Inc. - $750,000 to modernize business practices to drive sustainability and growth of opera in Manitoba

to modernize business practices to drive sustainability and growth of opera in Manitoba Theatre for Young People Inc. - $508,991 to expand the reach of youth theatre through audience and revenue growth and diversification

to expand the reach of youth theatre through audience and revenue growth and diversification Prairie Theatre Exchange Inc. - $600,525 to expand patron engagement by modernizing tools and marketing in Winnipeg

to expand patron engagement by modernizing tools and marketing in Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre - $750,000 to develop theatre audiences through community engagement and digital marketing in Winnipeg

to develop theatre audiences through community engagement and digital marketing in The Royal Winnipeg Ballet - $2,249,940 to diversify dance audiences by modernizing tools, facility and market expansion in Winnipeg

to diversify dance audiences by modernizing tools, facility and market expansion in The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra Inc. - $750,000 to implement audience engagement and business strategies in Winnipeg

Saskatchewan projects:

Gordon Tootoosis Nikaniwin Theatre Inc. - $364,875 to increase exposure to attract new audiences and diversify revenue through marketing and strategic planning initiatives

to increase exposure to attract new audiences and diversify revenue through marketing and strategic planning initiatives Persephone Theatre - $405,094 to develop and implement accessible programming and digital content strategies to engage new audiences and revenue opportunities

to develop and implement accessible programming and digital content strategies to engage new audiences and revenue opportunities Regina Symphony Orchestra Inc. - $749,639 to engage in an innovative marketing strategy and new technology to increase audience engagement, and undergo revenue diversification and partnership development

to engage in an innovative marketing strategy and new technology to increase audience engagement, and undergo revenue diversification and partnership development Saskatoon Symphony Society - $744,260 to execute new brand awareness and audience growth strategies to explore new markets and increase recognition of programs and services

to execute new brand awareness and audience growth strategies to explore new markets and increase recognition of programs and services The Globe Theatre Society - $750,000 to implement marketing and engagement strategies to increase and diversify audiences and improve efficiencies

