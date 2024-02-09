$99,000 in federal support for a dynamic winter festival in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Every year, cold weather, generations of heritage and heartwarming joy combine as Festival du Voyageur transforms Winnipeg's Whittier Park into a mid-winter cultural and artistic experience. As the largest Francophone event in Western Canada, this festival sees over 75,000 attendees and remains a critical tourism attraction for visitors and residents alike.

Minister Vandal announces investment to enhance Indigenous programming at Festival du Voyageur (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for St. Boniface – St. Vital announced $99,000 for Festival du Voyageur to strengthen this important Manitoba tradition. This investment will support Indigenous culture, traditions, and art. With a focus on the history of Voyageurs and fur trade, Festival, which runs from February 16 to 25, will continue to shine light on Francophone, First Nations, and Métis culture in Manitoba.

"Festival du Voyageur is an important tradition that puts Manitoba's joie de vivre on display. Enhanced Indigenous programming at the festival will add to the experience of all festival goers. Festival is an important tourism draw for St. Boniface and brings communities together by welcoming all who enjoy winter for this uniquely Manitoba experience. Hé Ho!"

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, Member of Parliament for St. Boniface – St. Vital

"For over 50 years, the Festival du Voyageur has been a highlight of the winter for tourists and locals alike. Celebrating Winnipeg's many stories – Indigenous, Francophone and beyond – the festival is a Manitoba icon. I couldn't think of a better initiative for the very first project in the Prairies under the Tourism Growth Program!"

–The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

Creating space for Indigenous programming and perspectives is a key priority for Festival du Voyageur. The history that we celebrate each year during the festival would not have been possible without the Indigenous Nations and Peoples that have called Manitoba home since time immemorial. Festival is proud to honour this important legacy, and with this support from PrairiesCan, we are excited for a festival marked by strong representations of Indigenous cultures, languages, and traditions.

–Breanne Lavalee Heckert, Executive Director, Festival du Voyageur

The Tourism Growth Program (TGP) is delivered by Canada's regional development agencies and will provide $108 million over 3 years to support Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, small and medium-sized businesses, and not-for-profit organizations in developing local tourism products and experiences.

regional development agencies and will provide over 3 years to support Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, small and medium-sized businesses, and not-for-profit organizations in developing local tourism products and experiences. The TGP supports the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which charts a course for long-term growth, investment, and stability in Canada's tourism industry.

