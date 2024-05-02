CanNor's investment of up to $341,600 will support the Yukon Wood Products Association to strengthen capacity, technical expertise and public awareness of the Yukon's forest sector

WHITEHORSE, YT, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The forest and wood products industry is an important contributor to the Yukon's economy. Businesses that harvest timber or manufacture products from wood provide essential goods, such as heating fuel and lumber, to people and communities and contribute to a diversified economy.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced that the Government of Canada is investing up to $341,600 in the Yukon Wood Products Association's (YWPA) Yukon Forest Resources Capacity Support Initiative.

The YWPA is a non-profit association that has been representing forest industry businesses in the Yukon since 2007. Through this initiative, the YWPA will provide training, build new opportunities for Yukon's forest sector, and expand its membership to include artisans, craftspeople, woodworkers and non-timber forest products, such as syrups, berries and mushrooms. It will also increase public awareness of the benefits of local forest and biomass opportunities as a way to reduce the territory's reliance on imported goods and fossil fuels.

The Government of Canada supports the development of a local forest and wood products industry that creates and keeps quality jobs in the Yukon, strengthens local and regional economies, and reduces the territory's reliance on importing products from other regions.

"Yukon's forest industry includes a wide range of businesses, from single-person tree-harvesters to small- and medium-sized operations. These businesses provide good jobs and economic opportunities for people and communities across the territory. Through this contribution, our government is investing in the growth of these local businesses and supporting them as they adopt innovative solutions and further develop a sustainable forest sector in the Yukon."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Wood products are a significant part of Yukoner's lives. From heating to building to manufacturing, the forestry industry provides a variety of jobs, opportunities, and vital products to the territory. Through the Yukon Wood Products Association's project, our government is supporting training and capacity building so the industry can respond to the current and future needs of Yukoners."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"No one enters Yukon forestry to get rich. Small business owners/operators are passionate about their communities, families, and the land they live on. The support from CanNor marks a pivotal opportunity to tackle challenges directly, focusing on a sustainable wood supply for all Yukoners. Now is the time to unite our efforts to secure a thriving future for our livelihoods and the Yukon forest sector."

- Peter Wright, Executive Director, Yukon Wood Products Association

This initiative builds on CanNor's nearly $100,000 investment in the Government of Yukon's Forest Management Branch for a one-year pilot project to deliver micro-grants to businesses in the Yukon's forest industry in 2023-24. These grants aimed to improve operating efficiency, safety and productivity for local fuelwood harvesters.





investment in the Government of Forest Management Branch for a one-year pilot project to deliver micro-grants to businesses in the forest industry in 2023-24. These grants aimed to improve operating efficiency, safety and productivity for local fuelwood harvesters. This project is funded through the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency's Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

