CanNor's funding will be used to expand successful 12 Days of Christmas market, providing more economic opportunities for local artists

WHITEHORSE, YT, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The character of communities is reflected in their stories and art, which is why local artisans play an important economic role in the Yukon. The Fireweed Community Market supports local artisans making quality goods that are locally grown, raised, wild-harvested or hand crafted and provides a space for these artists to reach new audiences and grow their businesses.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, and Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, announced an investment of $38,500 to support the expansion of the 12 Days of Christmas Fireweed Community Market. Along with support from the non-profit organization, the Yukon Government and vendors, this represents a $184,000 investment over two years in the Christmas market.

These investments will expand the annual Christmas market by moving it to the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre's Long House venue. It will allow the Fireweed Community Market to increase their vendor participation number by 25 per cent to 149 vendors. It will also allow them to purchase more point-of-sale systems and table equipment to support vendors.

The 12 Days of Christmas Market is popular with artisan vendors given the high demand for their products during the holiday season. This market reflects the Government of Canada's priority for a more inclusive economy as many of the vendors are women, Indigenous people, newcomers to Canada, racialized people, and 2SLGBTQI+ community members.

Quotes

"Local artisans contribute greatly to Yukon's economy. They create unique products that have a deeper meaning not just for the artists who make them, but also for those who buy them. By supporting the expansion of the popular 12 Days of Christmas Fireweed Community Market, our government is helping support Yukon's diverse local artist community and provide more economic opportunities."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"The 12 Days of Christmas Fireweed Community Market has been a vital part of the fabric of Whitehorse for many years. It's not just a place to buy unique Christmas gifts, it's also an important marketplace for a diverse group of local artisans to sell their goods. I'm thrilled that CanNor is investing in the market's expansion and helping to support its network of artisans."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"This funding will allow FCMS to continue promoting diverse and conscientious local production and consumption as the demand increases from both our vendors and customers. The 12 Days Christmas market is a celebration of community spirit, bringing together Yukon makers and farmers to share their talents, dedication, and culture with local and visiting shoppers. It's an event that people look forward to all year, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand and diversify the market's offerings this season."

- Katie Young, President, Fireweed Community Market

Quick facts

Since 2005, the Fireweed Community Market has promoted the production and consumption of Yukon products, offering authentic experiences to residents and tourists by supporting local entrepreneurs and small businesses and directly connecting consumers with producers of quality goods.

products, offering authentic experiences to residents and tourists by supporting local entrepreneurs and small businesses and directly connecting consumers with producers of quality goods. Registration for the 2023 Christmas Market opened August 13, 2023 and closes on September 3, 2023 . It is taking place from December 6-19, 2023 .

and closes on . It is taking place from . Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow CanNor on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

For further information: Kyle Allen, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; Stephen Ducharme, Communications Manager, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, [email protected]; Katie Young, President, Fireweed Community Market, [email protected]