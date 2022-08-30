New Centre Flavie building receiving $500,000 in federal funding to increase capacity and meet community needs in Winnipeg.

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Centre Flavie has been a staple in the Saint Boniface community for over 40 years. Their mission is to provide comfort and support to those in need of support by distributing no cost material goods.

Today, at the grand opening of the new Centre Flavie building, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, Minister for PrairiesCan, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister for CanNor, announced a $500,000 investment toward the expansion of the Centre.

With support from PrairiesCan, Centre Flavie renovated their new space at 301 Archibald Street in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The renovations will enhance accessibility and accommodate the needs of the Centre and the community it serves.

The Centre annually serves around 7,000 women, children, and families. Those who seek the services offered by the Centre receive items, such as clothing and furniture, at no cost. The opening of the new space will also allow the Centre to store its most needed items, and double its current capacity.

The Government of Canada is working together with communities across the Prairies to build and improve community spaces and infrastructure for the benefit of all residents.

"Centre Flavie has been a place of comfort and solace to Winnipeg's most vulnerable for over 40 years. The daily work of this organization and its volunteers is exceptional, and the impact on our community is irreplaceable. Ensuring that community-focused organizations have the infrastructure to meet the needs of our communities is important, that is why our government is pleased to support the Centre Flavie in increasing their capacity and reach"

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

The Centre Flavie expansion project is aimed to respond to the increased material needs of the poor and impoverished people in Manitoba. It has been challenging due to the pandemic and substantial increases in construction costs. We are extremely grateful to the Government of Canada for supporting our project through Prairies Economic Development Canada. This contribution significantly reduces our organization's financial burden, so we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

- Julie Turenne-Maynard, Chair Person, Centre Flavie

PrairiesCan is administering the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) in Manitoba . The CCRF is helping communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national allocation of $500 million over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, public institutions, and Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery.





. The CCRF is helping communities across build and improve community infrastructure projects so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national allocation of over two years, the Fund's purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations, municipalities, public institutions, and Indigenous communities on the road to economic recovery. Projects being supported through the Fund are focused on revitalizing downtown cores and main streets; reinventing outdoor spaces; creating green infrastructure; and increasing the accessibility of community spaces

