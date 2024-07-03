PrairiesCan investments of over $21 million building on Alberta's strengths in commercializing innovative agricultural products, technologies, and services for global markets

OLDS, AB, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prairies are an agricultural powerhouse, and innovators across Alberta have new opportunities to create and commercialize technologies that benefit both the economy and the environment. Alberta is already a national and global leader across key sectors that contribute to Canada's prosperity—from energy, environment, and aerospace to digital, life sciences and clean technology. Food production in Alberta is another important industry that is meeting a growing worldwide demand.

Minister Vandal announces federal investments to support value-added agriculture projects across Alberta (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Through coordination across federal departments and in partnership with all levels of government and industry, the Government of Canada is enabling Alberta's small- and medium-sized businesses to capitalize on opportunities that build on Alberta's recognized strengths in creating products and services that the world needs.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced federal investments of more than $21 million for 14 projects to build Alberta's value-added agricultural sector through commercializing and developing new products, applications, and services.

Examples of projects receiving support include:

Olds College is receiving more than $3 million to expand its Smart Farm operations into Saskatchewan and purchase new equipment to increase capacity to research agriculture challenges impacting the Prairies, including food security, crop protection, livestock health, and environmental sustainability.

Stettler Adult Learning Council is receiving $250,000 to establish a Regenerative Agricultural Lab to help Alberta food producers and stakeholders explore and adopt sustainable regenerative agriculture practices.

Pure Life Carbon is receiving over $2 million to upgrade and expand an existing manufacturing facility to increase production of its proprietary soil alternative products used in agricultural applications.

Wyvern is receiving over $450,000 to launch a new proprietary system and network of satellites that significantly reduces the cost of satellite imaging used to increase the adoption of innovative farming solutions that help preserve ecological zones, increase agricultural yields, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water use.

Alexander Business Corporation is receiving $146,800 to assess the feasibility of two plant-based protein opportunities for Alexander First Nation, including researching an investment opportunity and conducting a study of a possible nation-owned production facility that would sell raw flour to plant-based food retailers and ingredient manufacturers.

Alberta Bio Processing Innovation Centre and Alberta Agrivalue Processing Business Incubator are provincially operated facilities that are receiving a combined $1,125,000 to purchase and install new equipment, which will enable more small- and medium-sized businesses to test and commercialize value-added agricultural or food products.

Projects receiving today's funding will have significant environmental and economic benefits across the province and its strong agricultural sector, including supporting more than 800 jobs and helping Alberta organizations take advantage of the numerous economic opportunities associated with value-added agriculture. Today's federal investment leverages about $12.5 million in additional funding through other levels of government and industry.

Quotes

"Our government is making strategic investments to build on Alberta's solid track record of commercializing innovative products, services, and technologies that the world needs. The projects we're announcing today will help ensure Alberta's value-added agricultural sector can capitalize on the opportunity to create new solutions that benefit both the economy and environment. These investments dovetail with the goal of the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to create good jobs by helping build a stronger and more sustainable economic future in communities across the Prairies."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Today's announcement is the result of great collaboration between all orders of government, academia, the private sector, and Indigenous entrepreneurs. I'm so pleased that our government is supporting this vitally important industry, and I have no doubt these projects will keep the momentum going in Alberta's innovative value-added agriculture sector."

–The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Alberta has gained a global reputation as a leader in developing innovative and forward-thinking applications for a variety of sectors and industries. Today's investments will help Alberta organizations and companies make even more advancements in the field of value-added agriculture, helping to further diversify our economy while creating sustainable jobs in our communities."

–George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"Alberta has a thriving agricultural sector with the ingenuity and drive to meet the world's growing demand for high-quality sustainable valued-added food and ag products. Thanks to the PrairiesCan investment, more processing businesses in our province can access state-of-the-art equipment at our Bio Processing Innovation Centre or Agrivalue Processing Business Incubator to test unique products and bring them to market."

–RJ Sigurdson, Minister of Alberta Agriculture and Irrigation

"At Olds College, we work very hard to be at the leading edge of agriculture and technology in Alberta and around the world. We are extremely proud to be accelerating the development and adoption of agriculture technologies and practices, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, and providing invaluable work-integrated learning for our students on the Olds College Smart Farm. By expanding our research and Smart Farm operations, we get additional opportunities to integrate agriculture technology into the classrooms for an enriched learning environment, so our students get the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the agriculture industry."

–Todd Ormann, Vice President, Development, Olds College of Agriculture & Technology

"PrairiesCan funding was absolutely pivotal to our company as markets began to respond to our Charge Carbon substrate coming out of the pandemic. Funding the last piece of automation and supporting expansion of our first manufacturing facility in Alberta has positioned Pure Life Carbon to now respond to more orders, from all corners of the globe! Supporting our company has had a significant impact in the controlled environment agriculture space, where replacing peat moss directly is reducing greenhouse gas emissions as well as water usage, while increasing food production. Pure Life Carbon is able to help feed the world while healing the planet."

–Ryan Rand, CEO, Pure Life Carbon

"The timing and impact of the PrairiesCan funding for BiziSul Inc. provided key, strategic funding to launch our product to market at an invaluable time. BiziSul is now operating in a key economic corridor of Central Alberta that provides opportunities for local trades people, transportation, and direct, full-time employability to a 24-hour production plant."

–Ryan Brown, Director, Business Development, BiziSul Inc.

"The principles and practices of regenerative agriculture are a great opportunity for Alberta and the rest of the Prairies to meet consumer demand for sustainably produced agricultural products. PrairiesCan's investment has made it possible for the Regenerative Agriculture Lab to create a forum for the agri-food value chain to discuss and decide together how they are going to seize this opportunity."

–Derek Leahy, Executive Director, Rural Routes to Climate Solutions, Stettler Adult Learning Centre

Quick facts

Federal funding for these 14 projects is being provided through PrairiesCan. PrairiesCan is the federal department that supports economic growth in Alberta , Saskatchewan , and Manitoba .

, , and . PrairiesCan programs and services help businesses, not-for-profits and communities grow stronger: its mandate is to support economic growth and diversification in the Prairie provinces and advance the interests of the region in national economic policy, programs, and projects.

The Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy is a long-term commitment to work differently, through stronger coordination among federal departments on investments for the Prairies and closer collaboration with Prairie partners on their priorities for a prosperous and sustainable Prairie economy that leaves no one behind.

In Alberta specifically, the Framework is intended to encourage greater collaboration on regional investment opportunities, such as growing a sustainable agriculture sector by catalyzing more value-added activity and reducing environmental impact; supporting decarbonization by advancing the hydrogen ecosystem and critical minerals opportunities; and strengthening our support for community economic development capacity and initiatives, especially in Indigenous and rural communities.

Backgrounder

PrairiesCan is investing over $21 million for 14 projects in Alberta through several federal programs, including the Business Scale-up and Productivity program, the Regional Innovation Ecosystems program, the Jobs and Growth Fund, the Community Economic Development and Diversification program, and the Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative. These investments are expected to support over 800 jobs and help Alberta organizations seize new opportunities resulting from the development of innovative agricultural products, services, and technologies.

Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program - $2,469,236



The BSP program supports high-growth businesses that are seeking to improve productivity, scale-up, and commercialize technology. It offers interest-free, repayable funding to incorporated businesses that have been in operation for a minimum of two years. Today, PrairiesCan announced BSP support for one project:

G.S. Dunn Ltd. ($2,469,236)

Upgrade its southern Alberta facility with new milling and packaging equipment to expand production capacity and better meet growing global demand for its mustard products.

Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program - $8,583,222

The RIE program helps create, grow, and nurture inclusive regional ecosystems that support business needs to facilitate innovation. Through the RIE program, targeted investments in not-for-profit organizations support businesses in priority sectors to innovate, grow, and compete globally. The RIE program also promotes inclusive growth by helping underrepresented groups more fully participate in the innovation economy. Today, announced investments support seven RIE projects:

Olds College ($3,017,720)

Expand Smart Farm operations into Saskatchewan and purchase new equipment to increase capacity to research agriculture challenges impacting the Prairies, including food security, crop protection, livestock health, and environmental sustainability.

Expand Smart Farm operations into and purchase new equipment to increase capacity to research agriculture challenges impacting the Prairies, including food security, crop protection, livestock health, and environmental sustainability. Olds College ($2,378,900)

Deliver programming to assist agricultural focused start-ups in partnership with THRIVE Canada and upgrade facilities to provide a space where small- and medium-sized ag businesses can showcase their innovations. This programming was delivered beginning in 2022 and facility upgrades were completed in 2023.

Deliver programming to assist agricultural focused start-ups in partnership with THRIVE Canada and upgrade facilities to provide a space where small- and medium-sized ag businesses can showcase their innovations. This programming was delivered beginning in 2022 and facility upgrades were completed in 2023. Stettler Adult Learning Council ($250,000)

Establish a Regenerative Agricultural Lab to help Alberta food producers and stakeholders explore and adopt sustainable regenerative agriculture practices.

Establish a Regenerative Agricultural Lab to help food producers and stakeholders explore and adopt sustainable regenerative agriculture practices. University of Alberta ($250,000)

Purchase and optimize a prototyping unit that will determine best practices for producing regenerated cellulose fibre through the Lyocell process leading to Canadian-made, environmentally friendly, cellulose/hemp-based products including personal protective equipment, dental floss, healthcare products, and more.

Purchase and optimize a prototyping unit that will determine best practices for producing regenerated cellulose fibre through the Lyocell process leading to Canadian-made, environmentally friendly, cellulose/hemp-based products including personal protective equipment, dental floss, healthcare products, and more. Alberta Bio Processing Innovation Centre and Alberta Agrivalue Processing Business Incubator ($1,125,000)

Purchase and install new equipment in the two provincially-operated facilities, enabling more small- and medium-sized businesses to test and commercialize value-added agricultural or food products.

Purchase and install new equipment in the two provincially-operated facilities, enabling more small- and medium-sized businesses to test and commercialize value-added agricultural or food products. Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) ($1,038,538)

Lead a collaborative initiative to develop knowledge and supply chains that help organizations operating in the plant protein industry reduce food waste by converting starch by-products into high-value sugars used by biofuel and food manufacturers.

Lead a collaborative initiative to develop knowledge and supply chains that help organizations operating in the plant protein industry reduce food waste by converting starch by-products into high-value sugars used by biofuel and food manufacturers. Venturepark Labs ($523,064)

Host a new annual industry event and create a national online member-based program that offers workshops, networking opportunities, and resources to help early-stage food and natural product businesses launch and grow.

Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) - $9,877,513

The JGF is a $700-million federal program to support regional job creation and position local economies for long-term growth. The Fund provides businesses and organizations with either interest-free loans or non-repayable funding to help job creators and the organizations that support them to prepare for growth, build resiliency, enhance competitiveness, and create jobs. Today, announced investments will support three JGF projects:

PIP Lethbridge Inc. ($5,215,685)

Purchase equipment, recruit staff, and increase manufacturing capacity at the Lethbridge processing facility to better meet demand for its plant-based protein products.

Purchase equipment, recruit staff, and increase manufacturing capacity at the processing facility to better meet demand for its plant-based protein products. BiziSul Inc. ($2,590,000)

Establish a new manufacturing facility in central Alberta that converts waste sulphur from oil and gas production into a high-grade fertilizer.

Establish a new manufacturing facility in central that converts waste sulphur from oil and gas production into a high-grade fertilizer. Pure Life Carbon ($2,071,828)

Upgrade and expand an existing manufacturing facility to increase production of its proprietary soil alternative products used in agricultural applications.

Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) program - $446,800

The CEDD program supports economic development initiatives that contribute to the economic growth and diversification of communities across the Prairie provinces. Through this program, PrairiesCan enables communities to leverage their capacity and strengths to respond to economic development opportunities and adjust to changing and challenging economic circumstances. Today, announced investments support two CEDD projects:

Alexander Business Corporation ($146,800)

Assess the feasibility of two plant-based protein opportunities for Alexander First Nation including researching an investment opportunity and conducting a study on a possible nation-owned production facility that would sell raw flour to plant-based food retailers and ingredient manufacturers.

Assess the feasibility of two plant-based protein opportunities for including researching an investment opportunity and conducting a study on a possible nation-owned production facility that would sell raw flour to plant-based food retailers and ingredient manufacturers. North Saskatchewan Watershed Alliance ($300,000)

Collaborate with diverse stakeholders to develop a water management model that will help inform development and water use decisions within the North Saskatchewan River Basin.

The Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative (ARRI) - $458,344

ARRI was a national program that provided $250 million over three years to help the Canadian aerospace sector emerge from the pandemic and continue to compete on the global stage. The initiative supported small- and medium-sized businesses to green their operations and adopt environmentally sustainable practices; improve productivity and strengthen commercialization; and strengthen integration into regional and global supply chains. PrairiesCan delivered the initiative across the Prairie provinces and applications are no longer being accepted. Today, announced investment is for one ARRI project:

Wyvern Incorporated ($458,344)

Launch a new proprietary system and network of satellites that significantly reduces the cost of satellite imaging used to increase the adoption of innovative farming solutions that help preserve ecological zones, increase agricultural yields, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water use.

Associated links

