The Government of Canada is providing $3,195,551 to support seven projects across Manitoba through the Manitoba Indigenous Critical Minerals Partnerships Initiative.

NORWAY HOUSE, MB, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Manitoba is home to deposits of 30 of the 34 minerals on Canada's 2024 Critical Minerals List. These include lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper and rare earth elements, which are the six minerals recognized as having the greatest opportunity to spur economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced a federal investment of more than $3.1 million for seven projects to support key organizations and Indigenous communities. This support will increase economic and business development opportunities that drive new areas of job creation, improve the resilience of the workforce, and empower Indigenous economic leadership.

Funding for these investments is provided through the Strategic Partnerships Initiative that supports the Manitoba Indigenous Critical Minerals Partnerships Initiative – created to further support Indigenous communities to engage with, respond to, and benefit from mineral development and exploration opportunities based on their community plans and priorities. This initiative will result in coordinated approaches to capacity building, workforce development, and business development that reflect Indigenous priorities for economic development and mining.

Examples of projects receiving support include:

Norway House Cree Nation, is receiving $300,000 to complete a business plan and deliver training programs that support sector opportunities and partnerships.

to complete a business plan and deliver training programs that support sector opportunities and partnerships. Marcel Colomb First Nation is receiving $387,957 to support the development and delivery of a Workforce Readiness Program to community members.

is receiving to support the development and delivery of a Workforce Readiness Program to community members. The Communities Economic Development Fund is receiving $265,000 to establish and expand community economic development corporations and support Indigenous participation in the sector through business and professional development opportunities.

"Critical minerals are key to a green energy transition for Canada and the world. These strategic investments support a green Prairie economy. I am pleased that PrairiesCan is actively working with Indigenous communities to participate and partner on mineral development opportunities. Through these projects, Manitoba will be well-positioned to accelerate economic reconciliation and critical mineral development."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"This investment will help Indigenous communities across Manitoba seize the economic opportunities related to the green transition. It will build capacity, offer valuable training opportunities and create good-paying jobs for Indigenous Peoples. This is part of our plan to build a greener economy that is fair to everyone, including Indigenous Peoples."

- The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister for Indigenous Services Canada

"Norway House Cree Nation is pleased to work with the Federal Government to provide training for our citizens to have the opportunity to work in the mining and exploration industries. It is essential that First Nation workers are able to participate in the resource industries found within our Traditional Territory and ensure benefits of these developments remain in Northern Manitoba. The development of the Greenest Nickel Mine will create over 750 long term jobs that can break the cycle of poverty. Norway House Cree Nation leadership is focused on improving the lives of its people now and for future generations through education and economic development."

- Chief Larson Anderson, Norway House Cree Nation

"The need for skills throughout the north, in communities, in industry, and all other sectors is critical. This program is an important first step in ensuring northern people have access to high quality, relevant training that will help communities realize their aspirations of progress and prosperity. UCN thanks PrairiesCan for the continued commitment to northern Manitoba".

- Doug Lauvstad, President, University College of the North

"Communities Economic Development Fund is proud to partner with PrairiesCan on this important initiative to bring resources that will support the start-up or expansion of First Nation Development Corporations."

- Chris Thevenot, CEO, Communities Economic Development Fund

"At the Indigenous Chamber of Commerce (ICC), we have the pleasure of receiving funds for two projects under the Manitoba Indigenous Critical Minerals Partnerships Initiative. The first project enables us to support 36 First Nations businesses and communities to participate in the Manitoba Indigenous Business Showcase at the Prospectors & Developers Association Conference, in Toronto. At this conference, Indigenous business and communities are put in front of the largest mining, prospectors and developers in the world. The second project is Phase 2 of the Mining Readiness Assessment Engagement. This project allows us to assist 17 preselected First Nations evaluate their capacity to participate in the economic opportunities related to mining. Funding for both projects significantly contributes to ICC's work towards our goal of economic reconciliation as well as our work of promoting & growing the Indigenous economy by strengthening Indigenous knowledge, leadership and networking."

- Susan Harlow, Project Manager, Indigenous Chamber of Commerce

Mining and critical minerals represent a significant opportunity for Indigenous communities through partnerships, equity agreements, benefit sharing, and capturing entrepreneurial opportunities from mining activities.

Critical minerals are the building blocks for the green and digital economy. They are used in a wide range of essential products ranging from mobile phones and solar panels to electric vehicle batteries, medical and healthcare devices, and defence applications.

Critical minerals support three primary value chains—Advanced Manufacturing, Clean Technologies, and Information and Communications Technologies.

Mining is a longstanding driver of economic development and contributor to gross domestic product in northern Manitoba .

. The Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy is a principles-based approach to a prosperous, sustainable Prairie economy based on local and regional collaboration, and supports economic reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

The Strategic Partnerships Initiative (SPI) is a unique federal program administered by Indigenous Services Canada and shared by a growing network of over twenty federal partners. Its innovative whole-of-government approach helps advance Indigenous inclusion in large, complex economic development opportunities that span a range of industry sectors across Canada. SPI provides a way to fill funding gaps that create barriers to Indigenous involvement in economic opportunities. It also promotes partnerships between federal and non-federal groups to leverage additional funding and support for opportunities that are not otherwise eligible for federal funding.

The Manitoba Indigenous Critical Minerals Partnerships Initiative was created under the SPI to support Indigenous communities to engage with, respond to, and benefit from mineral development and exploration opportunities based on their community plans and priorities. This initiative was designed in partnership with, and to support Indigenous Peoples and communities according to their self-determined priorities in the sector

Strategic Partnership Initiative (SPI) - $3,195,551



Norway House Cree Nation – $300,000 to complete a business plan and deliver training programs that support sector opportunities and partnerships.

to complete a business plan and deliver training programs that support sector opportunities and partnerships. Marcel Colomb First Nation – $387,957 to support Marcel Colomb First Nation to develop and deliver a Workforce Readiness Program to community members.

to support to develop and deliver a Workforce Readiness Program to community members. Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation – $200,000 to hold a Critical Minerals Conference for First Nations in Northern Manitoba .

to hold a Critical Minerals Conference for First Nations in . Indigenous Chamber of Commerce– $143,297 to engage with Indigenous communities across Manitoba and complete a Mining Readiness Assessment.

to engage with Indigenous communities across and complete a Mining Readiness Assessment. Indigenous Chamber of Commerce– $634,492 to coordinate and host a Manitoba Indigenous Business Showcase at the world-renowned Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention from 2024-2026 and support the attendance and participation of Manitoba Indigenous communities and businesses.

to coordinate and host a Manitoba Indigenous Business Showcase at the world-renowned Prospectors & Developers Association of convention from 2024-2026 and support the attendance and participation of Manitoba Indigenous communities and businesses. University College of the North – $1,264,805 to create and deliver targeted Train-to-Hire Mine Readiness programming to boost Indigenous and northern workforce to support growing sector opportunities.

to create and deliver targeted Train-to-Hire Mine Readiness programming to boost Indigenous and northern workforce to support growing sector opportunities. Communities Economic Development Fund – $265,000 to establish and expand community economic development corporations and support Indigenous participation in the mining sector through business and professional development opportunities.

