$380,000 to support this signature summer festival in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Manitoba is home to an expansive four-season festival scene that showcases vibrant arts and culture, offering unique year-round experiences for people to come together and enjoy the best of what the province has to offer. One of those events that draws visitors from around the globe is the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

Minister Vandal announces federal investment to internationally acclaimed Winnipeg Folk Festival boosting tourism (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital, announced a federal investment of $380,000 for the Winnipeg Folk Festival. The festival is celebrating its 48th year at Birds Hill Park. This investment will support the festival's capital improvements and staffing plans as it capitalizes on its triumphant return to an in-person event in 2022.

The tourism industry is a significant economic driver across Manitoba, supporting businesses and high-quality jobs. The Government of Canada continues to make investments that enhance and create new experiences to attract regional, national, and international visitors.

Quotes

"Summertime in Manitoba provides the perfect setting for people to come together and enjoy some of the world's best music. The iconic Winnipeg Folk Festival is a beloved event that draws thousands of attendees annually and contributes to a rich and diverse arts and culture industry that is reflective of our province. Our government is pleased to support organizations that generate economic benefits by providing unforgettable tourism experiences for residents and visitors."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Recognizing the need to preserve Canada's arts & culture industry is crucial to the long-term success of tourism to our province and our country. We are beyond thrilled to receive this generous support from the government. Not only does this funding bolster the stability of our organization post-pandemic as a whole, it allows to continue producing this treasured long-running event for our audience in the way they know and love. We are incredibly grateful to be afforded the opportunity to help generate tourism for Manitoba."

–Lynne Skromeda, Executive Director, Winnipeg Folk Festival

Quick facts

The Winnipeg Folk Festival is a year-round arts organization that presents one of North America's premier outdoor music festivals each July.

premier outdoor music festivals each July. The 2022 festival saw an overall attendance of 74,000.

The Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) is administered in Manitoba by PrairiesCan. It has a budget of $500 million over two years, including $50 million specifically dedicated to Indigenous tourism initiatives and $15 million for national initiatives.

For further information: Kyle Allen, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, [email protected]; Chris Minaker, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]