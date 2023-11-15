Over $4.6 million of PrairiesCan funding supports jobs and innovation for greener growth in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - People living and working on the Prairies are taking action and leading the way as Canada works towards and builds on the advantages of a net-zero economy. Today at the Manitoba Environmental Industries Association (MEIA), the Honorable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced over $4.6 million in federal funding for five projects in Manitoba to maintain momentum. This investment is expected to create over 400 new jobs and support more than 350 Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) on the Prairies.

Minister Vandal announces federal investment in jobs, small business growth and accelerating Manitoba’s green advantage (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

MEIA is a central hub for green industries in Manitoba. With support from PrairiesCan, the Growing Together conference taking place next week will bring together hundreds of innovators and leaders to showcase solutions and make businesses more profitable through sustainability.

This and other projects announced today will help SMEs make their supply chains more efficient, increase cleantech competitiveness, progress toward net-zero emissions in construction technology, and support innovation, technology transfer and adoption.

Building on Manitoba's strengths, SMEs and industries in the province are adapting to global trends to remain competitive and continue building a prosperous and green economy. SMEs make up the vast majority of businesses in Manitoba, employing thousands of workers and moving our economy forward.

Consultations on the Building a Green Prairie Economy Act showed that Manitoba companies are already leveraging the province's strengths in advanced manufacturing, clean technology, and agriculture. These industries are collaboratively leading the way towards a cleaner environment and stronger economy for future generations. The Government of Canada, through PrairiesCan, is investing in the Manitoba cleantech ecosystem so that SMEs can continue to create good, sustainable, and well-paying jobs for workers across the Prairies.

Quotes

"Our government is building on Manitoba's strengths and investing in forward-thinking organizations and enterprises. The opportunities here are immense, and I am pleased to see PrairiesCan working with local companies towards a greener future. We will continue to work shoulder to shoulder to support innovation and jobs for Manitobans."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"This support from PrairiesCan will help us to improve our manufacturing capacity and increase efficiency by investing in equipment, innovative processes, and people. These improvements will help us increase our market share as we work toward net-zero emissions in the commercial and residential construction industry."

–Justin Smerchanski, President, AMC Foam Technologies Inc.

The Manitoba Environmental Industries Association is pleased to receive funding to establish the largest Cleantech Conference on the Prairies. It is well understood that we need clean technology development to ensure we meet net zero targets and address climate change. The conference will showcase emerging cleantech, and will also provide an opportunity to explore important topics on energy, environment and economic sustainable development as the green economy in Manitoba expands."

–Jack Winram, Executive Director, Manitoba Environmental Industries Association

Quick facts

The PrairiesCan Regional Innovation Ecosystem Program assists not-for-profits; business accelerators, incubators and similar organizations develop and increase their reach.

The Jobs and Growth Fund provides funding to businesses and organizations to help create jobs and position local economies for long-term growth. The fund, delivered by Canada's regional development agencies, provides $700 million nationally over three years.

regional development agencies, provides nationally over three years. The Building a Green Prairie Economy Act was the vision of The Honourable Jim Carr, the late Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, who championed this as a private member's bill.

was the vision of The Honourable Jim Carr, the late Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, who championed this as a private member's bill. The Building a Green Prairie Economy Act calls for consultations with Prairie provinces, municipal and Indigenous governments, industry, and labour organizations to gain input and insights to build a framework to create jobs and grow a strong, sustainable, and inclusive Prairie economy that benefits everyone.

Backgrounder

The Government of Canada is providing $4,647,489 to support five projects in Manitoba.

The combined total investments in the Manitoba economy will support the advancement of clean technology, small business growth, and the expansion of sustainable manufacturing capacity to accelerate Manitoba's green advantage.

Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) – Investment of $2,731,313

Through the RIE program, the Government of Canada makes targeted investments in not-for-profit organizations that support businesses in priority sectors to innovate, grow and compete globally. RIE is open to not-for-profit organizations that support businesses, innovators, and entrepreneurs, for start-up, growth, productivity, technology commercialization, technology adoption, and export and investment attraction. Four Manitoba recipients of this funding were announced today:

Manitoba Environmental Industries Association Inc. ($75,000)

Host annual cleantech conferences in 2022 to 2024 to showcase innovative solutions to help Manitobans mitigate the climate crisis and make businesses more profitable through sustainability.

Host annual cleantech conferences in 2022 to 2024 to showcase innovative solutions to help Manitobans mitigate the climate crisis and make businesses more profitable through sustainability. University of Manitoba ($443,000)

Advance the development of microelectronic technologies for value-added agriculture, aerospace, and bio-diagnostic instruments.

Advance the development of microelectronic technologies for value-added agriculture, aerospace, and bio-diagnostic instruments. Supply Chain Canada ($713,313)

Increase adoption of circular economy practices in Manitoba and Saskatchewan supply chains to increase competitiveness, resilience, and productivity of small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Increase adoption of circular economy practices in and supply chains to increase competitiveness, resilience, and productivity of small- and medium-sized enterprises. The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce ($1,500,000)

Assist Manitoba small- and medium-sized enterprises to identify and implement digital infrastructure.

Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) – Investment of $1,916,176

JGF provides funding to businesses and organizations to help create jobs and position local economies for long-term growth. The Fund, delivered by Canada's regional development agencies, provides $700 million nationally over three years. One Manitoba recipient of this funding was announced today:

AMC Foam Technologies ($1,916,176)

Increase manufacturing capacity to provide an energy-efficient alternative for commercial and residential buildings that aim to achieve net-zero emissions.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

For further information: Carson Debert, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, [email protected]; Chris Minaker, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]