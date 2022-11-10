$2.5 million for the Building Business Program to support jobs, growth, recovery, and building businesses to create an economy that works for everyone – creating 112 jobs and maintaining 700 more

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Investing in Canadians, means investing in a future that benefits everyone. The Government of Canada continues to work with local businesses and other partners to create good jobs and grow an economy that will make Canada more sustainable and prosperous for generations to come.

In the recent 2022 Fall Economic Statement, the Government of Canada outlined its plan to continue growing the economy and to be there for Canadians. To help families cope with increasing costs, the federal government is delivering targeted support to Canadians who need it the most and build an economy that works for everyone.

Today, while visiting Bison Books in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Minister Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan highlighted how the government's plan will help Manitobans. He also announced a $2.5 million federal investment to the Downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone for the Building Business Program, through the Jobs and Growth Fund. This program, in collaboration with numerous downtown partners, will help businesses expand and thrive in downtown Winnipeg, supporting growth and recovery, which are at the heart of the Fall Economic Statement.

Measures proposed and highlighted in the 2022 Fall Economic Statement include:

Launching the new Canada Growth Fund, which will help bring to Canada the billions of dollars in new private investment required to reduce our emissions, grow our economy, and create good jobs.

the billions of dollars in new private investment required to reduce our emissions, grow our economy, and create good jobs. Cutting taxes for Canada's growing small businesses from 15 per cent to 9 per cent by more gradually phasing out their access to the small business tax rate.

growing small businesses from 15 per cent to 9 per cent by more gradually phasing out their access to the small business tax rate. Working with credit card companies to lower fees, leaving more money for small businesses.

Creating the Sustainable Jobs Training Centre and investing in a new sustainable jobs stream of the Union Training and Innovation Program to equip workers with the skills required for the good jobs of today and the future.

Quotes

"Our government knows that life is becoming too expensive, and we're doubling down on our efforts to make it more affordable and grow the economy, creating good jobs that Canadians can count on. Our government's support for the Building Business Program will have a positive impact on economic growth and make downtown Winnipeg an even better destination for businesses to thrive and people to gather."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

Recovery downtown takes collaboration, leadership and support from key partners and all levels of government. This investment from PrairiesCan in the Building Business Program will fill vacant storefronts and help entrepreneurs create new experiences for people who live, work and visit downtown, and will support existing businesses grow the downtown economy.

- Kate Fenske, CEO, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

Quick facts

The government's investment of $2.5 million through the Jobs and Growth Fund will support and enable downtown businesses in Winnipeg to have a strong recovery, grow, innovate, and create good jobs for today and in the future.

through the Jobs and Growth Fund will support and enable downtown businesses in to have a strong recovery, grow, innovate, and create good jobs for today and in the future. The Jobs and Growth Fund helps job creators and the organizations that support them future-proof their businesses, build resiliency, and prepare for growth. Funding is interest-free and repayable.

The 2022 Fall Economic Statement builds on the government's previous investments in jobs, skills and growth by providing $250 million over five years, starting 2023-24, to help Canadians workers thrive in a changing global economy.

