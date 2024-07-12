$250,000 to support an internationally acclaimed summer festival in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, July 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Manitoba has a vibrant and diverse arts and culture scene, which is celebrated year-round and brings in visitors from around the world. A prime example is the Winnipeg Folk Festival, an event that has become synonymous with summer in Manitoba.

A $250K investment for Winnipeg Folk Festival (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital, announced a federal investment of $250,000 for the Winnipeg Folk Festival on its 49th year at Birds Hill Park. This investment will support enhanced infrastructure and videos to promote and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Winnipeg Folk Festival in 2025.

The tourism industry is a significant economic driver across Manitoba, supporting businesses and high-quality jobs. The Government of Canada continues to make investments that enhance and create new experiences to attract regional, national, and international visitors.

"Every summer my fellow Manitobans and I look forward to the iconic Winnipeg Folk Festival. Drawing in thousands of attendees annually, this event stands as a testament to our province's rich and diverse arts and culture scene. Our government is pleased to support the Winnipeg Folk Festival and look forward to celebrating the milestone 50 th anniversary next summer."

anniversary next summer." "Each year we welcome thousands of people to our Festival from near and far. The support of Prairies Can has been essential in our ability to improve our infrastructure, including shade projects on site to make the experience of all of our attendees as comfortable as possible."

– Valerie Shantz , Executive Director, Winnipeg Folk Festival

The Winnipeg Folk Festival is a year-round arts organization that presents one of North America's premier outdoor music festivals each July.

premier outdoor music festivals each July. The 2023 festival saw an overall attendance of 74,500.

The Tourism Growth Program (TGP) fund is administered in Manitoba by PrairiesCan. The fund provides $108 million over 3 years across Canada to support Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, small and medium-sized businesses and not-for-profit organizations in developing local tourism products and experiences. The program also complements other federal, provincial and territorial supports for the tourism industry.

