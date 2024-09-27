PrairiesCan funding of $10 million for TN-SCO Housing 92 Inc. (TN-SCO) will help develop new community spaces within a redeveloped Portage Place

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The revitalization of Portage Place represents a significant opportunity to address Winnipeg's housing needs while advancing Indigenous reconciliation and creating welcoming spaces which are essential for healthy communities. Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan, announced $10 million in federal support for the creation of retail, food, and community spaces within the broader redevelopment of Portage Place. These spaces will be available to entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds who are seeking to start new businesses, and to not-for-profits offering social and wellness services to the community.

Minister Vandal announces federal investment for revitalization and economic reconciliation in downtown Winnipeg (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

This project is an important piece of a larger vision for Winnipeg's downtown, one where all people are welcome, connected and supported. The full scope of the project includes a multi-story Health Care Centre of Excellence, an affordable housing complex, community spaces, and support for local businesses.

Winnipeg is home to Canada's largest population of urban Indigenous Peoples and a vibrant newcomer community. Providing supportive locations for entrepreneurship such as new restaurants, retail businesses or services is part of a larger effort to renew downtown. This project complements the vision for the new Portage Place and Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn and aims to transform the former Hudson's Bay Company building into a social and economic housing complex and cultural hub that honours Indigenous Peoples and welcomes all.

Quotes

"A vibrant downtown Winnipeg is vital for a strong Manitoba economy and healthy community for all. I am pleased that our government is supporting True North and the Southern Chiefs' Organization to redevelop Portage Place and revitalize our downtown. This project is a national example of reconciliation in action and will have an impact for generations to come."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan

"The effort to reimagine Portage Place is an unprecedented step for downtown Winnipeg redevelopment and economic reconciliation in our country. True North Real Estate Development and our partners at the Southern Chiefs' Organization are grateful to the Government of Canada for its assistance and to the Province of Manitoba and City of Winnipeg for their contributions to revitalize our downtown."

–Jim Ludlow, President, True North Real Estate Development

"Economic Reconciliation is the cornerstone of Project 92, one of the Calls to Action coming out of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada. This project will lift many relatives out of poverty, provide meaningful jobs, and a good life. Project 92 is a shining example of how we can work together on revitalizing our city and building a future with hope and opportunity for all through meaningful reconciliation."

–Grand Chief Jerry Daniels, Southern Chiefs' Organization Inc.

Quick facts

The Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) program supports economic development initiatives that contribute to the economic growth and diversification of communities across the prairie provinces and enables communities to leverage their capacity and strengths to respond to economic opportunities and challenging economic circumstances.

Downtown Winnipeg is a significant economic driver in Manitoba . It makes up 17 per cent of the commercial property tax, 14 per cent of the business tax, and 70 per cent of the office space while taking up less than one per cent of the total land area.

is a significant economic driver in . It makes up 17 per cent of the commercial property tax, 14 per cent of the business tax, and 70 per cent of the office space while taking up less than one per cent of the total land area. Winnipeg is home to the largest Indigenous population in Canada . According to the 2021 census, there were 102,080 Indigenous people living in Winnipeg . Approximately 45,000 of whom are part of SCO member First Nations.

