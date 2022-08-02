WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Public recreation and sporting facilities bring people together, attract visitors, and support the local economy. The Government of Canada continues to assist communities by investing in projects that build and improve community infrastructure.

Minister Vandal announces federal funding to upgrade and improve St. Vital Mustangs’ football field in Winnipeg (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface – Saint Vital, and Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change together with Councillor Markus Chambers, St. Norbert – Seine River, City of Winnipeg, announced investments to support the St. Vital Mustangs project to upgrade the football field and surrounding area.

Together, the Government of Canada and the City of Winnipeg are investing more than $1.6 million in the project. PrairiesCan, through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) is providing $750,000 and the City of Winnipeg is providing $920,235 through the 2022 Parks and Open Spaces capital budget.

The St. Vital Mustangs will upgrade the field by installing artificial turf and landscaping the area around the field. These improvements will create safer conditions and enable the football club to better serve the hundreds of athletes and families that use the facility. It will also allow broader use of the facilities including to host regional, national and international competitions, resulting in economic benefits for local hospitality and tourism operators.

Quote(s)

"Our government continues to make investments through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund that transform public infrastructure into modern gathering places for everyone of all ages and abilities to enjoy. Here in Winnipeg we take great pride in our recreation and sports facilities and our support for the St. Vital Mustangs, to upgrade the football field, is a win-win deal for the athletes, community, and everyone the Football Club continues to serve."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan

"Community spaces bring people together and support the local economy. Our collaboration with the St. Vital Mustangs to revitalize the football field will provide opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy this new playing surface and expand the opportunities to host regional, national, and international competitions."

- Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"We are very pleased to partner with the St. Vital Mustangs on this important project, whose football program is a pillar in our community. Providing an updated playing surface is not only important for the safety and well-being of all competitors, it provides sustainable and predictable sports programming and is a worthy investment in a program that gives back so much to the community."

- Councillor Markus Chambers, St. Norbert – Seine River, City of Winnipeg

"This journey from design to shovels in the ground for this capital project has been 3+ years and we are excited and humbled beyond belief that it is becoming a reality. We have received enormous support from the City of Winnipeg, especially councillors Chambers and Mayes, in committing Land Dedication Funding and the Federal Government from ministers Duguid and Vandal via the Canada Community Revitalization Fund commitment. With these two prominent partners in place, this will allow us to provide support and a much needed three season facility for our football programs and for the greater sport community."

- Craig Bachynski, President, St. Vital Mustangs Football Club

Quick facts

Government of Canada funding to upgrade the St. Vital Mustangs football field is provided through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). The CCRF is helping communities across Canada build and improve community infrastructure so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

funding to upgrade the St. Vital Mustangs football field is provided through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). The CCRF is helping communities across build and improve community infrastructure so they can rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a national allocation of $500 million over two years, projects supported through the CCRF are focused on revitalizing downtown cores and main streets; reinventing outdoor spaces; creating green infrastructure; and increasing the accessibility of community spaces.

over two years, projects supported through the CCRF are focused on revitalizing downtown cores and main streets; reinventing outdoor spaces; creating green infrastructure; and increasing the accessibility of community spaces. Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) is administering the CCRF in Manitoba .

