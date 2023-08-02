Over $500,000 to grow production and expand its sales presence across Western Canada

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Fort Garry Brewing is the largest and longest-operating microbrewery in Manitoba. It produces a wide range of beer products and in 2021 expanded and entered the ready-to-drink beverage market.

Minister Vandal announces federal funding for a Manitoba brewing company to expand its product line (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital, announced an investment of over $520,000 to the Fort Garry Brewing Company. This support through PrairiesCan will allow the company to respond to rising demand and enter new markets as it grows the "Hector's Hard" ready-to-drink product line across Western Canada.

The Fort Garry Brewing Company has seen significant uptake in the ready-to-drink product market. To increase their market share, they will scale-up marketing and production by installing an advanced bottle manufacturing and filling line. This will make it possible to capture a greater market share in more provinces. In addition, the project will result in the creation of six (6) new jobs and increased revenues for the company.

This project supports the objectives of the Jobs and Growth Fund, which seeks to generate revenue growth, create jobs, and increase business opportunities for Western Canadian Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Quotes

"Our government is pleased to invest in the continued growth of the Prairie economy. As the first microbrewery in Manitoba, the Fort Garry Brewing Company has demonstrated an ability to respond to market demand. Having operated in the same location since 1994, their success speaks for itself – and with the upgrades to the production line, I am optimistic that they will continue to grow and create jobs for many years to come."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Member of Parliament for Saint Boniface-Saint Vital

"Fort Garry Brewing Company is the longest standing brewery in Manitoba and the pioneers of a craft brewing industry that has seen a lot of change over the last decade. Innovation is a pillar for our long-term growth, and with the contribution from PrairiesCan we are able to continue local production and better meet changing market opportunities with an investment in new equipment. We are excited for the future of the brewery in our community and making great tasting products for Manitobans."

- Scott Shupeniuk, General Manager, Fort Garry Brewing Company

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is working to fuel economic growth through innovation and create more well-paying jobs for Canadians.

is working to fuel economic growth through innovation and create more well-paying jobs for Canadians. The Jobs and Growth Fund provides funding to businesses and organizations to help create jobs and position local economies for long-term growth. The fund, delivered by Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), provides $700 million nationally over 3 years. This includes up to $70 million dedicated to businesses created after January 2020 that meet eligibility criteria.

regional development agencies (RDAs), provides nationally over 3 years. This includes up to dedicated to businesses created after that meet eligibility criteria. PrairiesCan is investing $122.9 million to help job creators and the organizations that support them to future-proof their businesses, build resiliency and prepare for growth by transitioning to a green economy, promoting an inclusive recovery, enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs across the Prairies.

to help job creators and the organizations that support them to future-proof their businesses, build resiliency and prepare for growth by transitioning to a green economy, promoting an inclusive recovery, enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs across the Prairies. Fort Garry Brewing is the oldest microbrewery in Manitoba having operated in its current location since 1994.

