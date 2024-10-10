Minister Vandal announces an investment of over $970,000 for Uquutaq Society's new commercial kitchen and training space

IQALUIT, NU, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is making strategic upgrades to community infrastructure that benefit residents, build capacity for services and skilled work, while providing immediate support to those in need.

Today, while visiting the Uquutaq Society's facilities in Iqaluit, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced that the Government of Canada is investing over $970,000 for the construction of a commercial kitchen and training space.

The Uquutaq Society is an Iqaluit-based organization servicing the most vulnerable citizens of Iqaluit, including through the operation of a homeless and transitional shelter. The commercial kitchen will be a complementary service, with an in-house catering service, where training programs for cooking and safe food handling will be hosted. The kitchen will generate additional revenue for the Society to support its core work, while also creating a dedicated space to foster food service training capacity in Iqaluit. The project is also expected to create full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

By investing in this project, the Government of Canada is supporting the vital work of a not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping those less fortunate in Iqaluit, while also creating new training opportunities that strengthen a key sector of the city's economy.

"We are proud to support the construction of the new commercial kitchen in Iqaluit, which will create jobs, enhance local food services, and provide valuable training opportunities. This investment reflects our commitment to fostering economic growth and supporting the vital work of organizations like the Uquutaq Society, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have in Iqaluit."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor

"The commercial kitchen project has been in planning since 2019. We're grateful that we will soon be able to offer our shelter guests and other program participants the choice to grow skills and gain experience while serving the shelters and expanding economic opportunities."

- Laurel McCorriston, Executive Director, Uquutaq Society

CanNor is contributing up to $971,257 for the construction of the commercial kitchen through the Jobs and Growth Fund. The Government of Nunavut is contributing $20,000 and the Uquutaq Society is investing $49,928 . In addition, the Qikiqtani Inuit Association is investing $18,000 to this project and Kakivak is contributing $20,000 . The total funding for this project is $1,079,185 .

The Jobs and Growth Fund provides funding to businesses and organizations to help create jobs and position local economies for long-term growth.

The Uquutaq Society was founded in November 2009 with the goal of expanding homelessness services to the most vulnerable citizens of Iqaluit , fill in gaps on the housing continuum by providing more options, and developing transition and support services to help Iqalummiut in maintaining safe and secure permanent housing.

