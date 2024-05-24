Minister Vandal announces a new commitment to advancing economic reconciliation and the revitalization of downtown Winnipeg

Infrastructure Canada funding of $25 million and PrairiesCan funding of $6 million to the Southern Chiefs' Organization (SCO) will advance economic reconciliation and help revitalize downtown Winnipeg through the Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn Project – "It is visible."

WINNIPEG, MB, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing in the transformational development of the Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn project at the site of the former Hudson's Bay Company building in downtown Winnipeg.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan announced a joint federal investment of more than $31 million. Infrastructure Canada is investing $25 million through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, while PrairiesCan is investing $6 million through the Community Economic Development and Diversification program. This joint investment will support the Southern Chiefs' Organization's Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn project as a downtown economic, housing, and cultural hub.

SCO is a First Nations organization representing 34 Anishinaabe and Dakota Nations and more than 87,000 people that works to promote the rights, cultures, and prosperity of its member Nations. The development of the Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn project will see the creation of new housing, business, and cultural spaces accessible to both First Nations and non-First Nations citizens. One goal is to build community by attracting tourists, students, the downtown business community, and others into the space. The plan includes affordable housing units, assisted living units for Elders, a childcare centre, a museum and gallery, space for entrepreneurs, two restaurants, and public spaces that honour the land and commemorate residential and day-school Survivors and the children who did not return home. In addition, the Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn redevelopment will include a Governance House for the Chiefs of the southern First Nations in Manitoba.

The PrairiesCan investment for this project includes the development and launch of Miikahnah Connect, a First Nations-focused workforce development app, as well as activities to prepare the former HBC building for redevelopment. It is anticipated that more than 400 people will be hired to work on the Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn project through the app. Overall, this investment is expected to provide necessary resources and spaces for First Nations people in downtown Winnipeg.

The Infrastructure Canada funding will support vital repairs and upgrades to the building. This includes transforming the main floor into a public space. Overall, the enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 44.6 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions by 356 tonnes.

These initiatives demonstrate Canada's commitment to supporting projects that advance economic and social reconciliation and revitalize downtowns.

"A vibrant downtown is vital for a strong economy. The creation of Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn in Winnipeg will revitalize our downtown and move us from promises to action. Congratulations to the Southern Chiefs' Organization on this project that will stand as an example of reconciliation in action to the entire country. I am pleased that our collaboration will make a positive generational impact."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan

"We couldn't be prouder to partner with the Southern Chiefs' Organization to support this work that will start a new chapter for Winnipeg's historic Hudson's Bay building. From preserving and promoting their rich heritage to fostering economic reconciliation with First Nations, Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn is an incredible project that will have a truly immense impact for years to come."

- The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Southern Chiefs' Organization acknowledges the support from our federal Treaty partner as we work to revitalize downtown Winnipeg through our Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn project. The reimagined HBC building will bring economic reconciliation to the forefront. This project has already inspired new partnerships and hope for the future. As we recover from the intergenerational and ongoing impacts of colonization, it is essential to see investments and strong partnerships that contribute to the healing and wellness of the first peoples of this country we all call home."

- Jerry Daniels, Grand Chief, Southern Chiefs' Organization

"Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn is a transformative project that will bring new energy and opportunity to downtown Winnipeg. The collaboration shown here reflects our shared vision for a downtown that thrives economically, culturally, and socially. The City of Winnipeg is proud to support this model of economic reconciliation and looks forward to seeing SCO's vision brought to life."

- His Worship Scott Gillingham, Mayor of Winnipeg

Infrastructure Canada is investing $25 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, while Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) is contributing $6 million through the Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) program.

is investing in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, while Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) is contributing through the Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) program. The CEDD program supports economic development initiatives that contribute to the economic growth and diversification of communities across the Prairie provinces and enables communities to leverage their capacity and strengths to respond to economic opportunities and challenging economic circumstances.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs, or upgrades. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres. The application period for GICB is now closed. This funding is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement. Including today's announcement, a total of 50 infrastructure projects under the GICB program have been announced in the prairies.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The program is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs, or upgrades. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres. The application period for GICB is now closed. This funding is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement. Including today's announcement, a total of 50 infrastructure projects under the GICB program have been announced in the prairies. This project is an example of the foundational principles of the federal government's Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which include being regionally and locally focused, supporting economic reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, and respecting jurisdictional roles.

SCO represents 34 Anishinaabe and Dakota Nations and more than 87,000 citizens. SCO works to protect, promote, preserve, and enhance the rights, culture, and prosperity of its member Nations. In 2022, SCO acquired the former HBC building in ceremony and announced the Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn initiative to redevelop the building and create a mixed-use property with new housing, business, and cultural spaces based on the needs of First Nations people.

and more than 87,000 citizens. SCO works to protect, promote, preserve, and enhance the rights, culture, and prosperity of its member Nations. In 2022, SCO acquired the former HBC building in ceremony and announced the Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn initiative to redevelop the building and create a mixed-use property with new housing, business, and cultural spaces based on the needs of First Nations people. The redevelopment plan includes significant green improvements which will result in net savings in energy and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Winnipeg is the Canadian city with the largest Indigenous population. According the 2021 census, there were 102,080 Indigenous people living in Winnipeg in that year. Approximately 45,000 of these are First Nations citizens of SCO member Nations.

