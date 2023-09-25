CanNor's funding will be used to support popular local trade show, strategic planning and entrepreneurship development

RANKIN INLET, NU, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Kivalliq Trade Show Society (KTSS) supports local businesses, the arts and entrepreneurship in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut and plays an important role in the economic development of its communities. As investment continues to grow in the region, the society is preparing to take advantage of new opportunities.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, announced an investment of $280,000 that will support strategic development, costs related to the annual Kivalliq Trade Show, and the expansion of the society's entrepreneurship program over three years. Funding for this initiative is also being provided by the Government of Nunavut and the Kivalliq Inuit Association.

Through this support, the Kivalliq Trade Show Society will develop a long-term strategic plan that will assist it in fulfilling its mandate. These investments will also cover associated costs for the annual Kivalliq Trade Show, including advertising and promotion, rentals, and translation. The trade show brings over 200 attendees and exhibitors every year into Rankin Inlet, and not only provides an economic boost to the community, but also creates an invaluable networking and promotional opportunity for local businesses, communities and other organizations in Nunavut.

The KTSS will also expand and develop its successful entrepreneurship program through this initiative by increasing in-person visits to communities. Originally developed as a youth workshop during the trade show, it is now offered in-person and online. Participants are taught the basics of entrepreneurship and businesses development, including a focus on financial literacy, business planning, markets, and more. The KTSS will visit four communities a year and be able to accept up to 72 people to participate in this program, up from 25 participants.

"There is significant economic potential in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, and opportunities continue to grow in mining, tourism and business development. That's why our government is supporting the Kivalliq Trade Show Society. Their strategic plan for the trade show and expansion of entrepreneurship training will continue to build up economic development opportunities within the region. "

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

"Over the past 14 years, the annual Kivalliq Trade Show has become one of the premier business events in Nunavut. Every September, we welcome several hundred delegates and exhibitors to Rankin Inlet to get together and make the connections that help the Kivalliq economy grow. Given the incredible changes, challenges, and growth of the last several years, we knew that now was the time to develop strategically and grow our programs to ensure we continue to support the Kivalliq business community. These investments in the Kivalliq Trade Show Society will allow us to meet the needs of the Kivalliq region and support the Kivalliq economy in the years to come."

- Robert Connelly, President of the Kivalliq Trade Show Society

The Kivalliq Trade Show takes place in Rankin from September 25-27, 2023 .

. The Kivalliq Trade Show Society has been running the event since 2009 and consists of volunteers and representatives from various regional and community-based development organizations from the across the region.

The Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

