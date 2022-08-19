Funding for two sports and recreation initiatives supports opportunities for healthy living, community building and local economic growth

WHITEHORSE, YT, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Shared public spaces in villages, towns and cities are at the heart of communities across Canada. Main streets, downtown cores, community and cultural centres, farmers' markets, libraries, outdoor spaces and other public places draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In many communities, these spaces evolved as Canadians took precautions to stay safe from COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor; Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon; with the Honourable Jeanie McLean, Minister of Education and Minister responsible for Women's Directorate, announced that the Government of Canada is investing $234,000 to support high-quality sports and recreation opportunities across the territory.

The Government of Canada recognizes that communities thrive when they have infrastructure to promote social interaction and physical activity, and provide access to recreational programs and facilities. These are what make our communities stronger, more connected, and are integral to the overall well-being of individuals, families and communities.

This funding, delivered by CanNor, supports two one-year projects that improve public infrastructure, bring people back to public spaces safely and create jobs and stimulate local economies. These investments also demonstrate the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting the sustainable, diversified growth of economic sectors across the North.

Volleyball Yukon is receiving $192,000 toward a one-year project to build three competition-grade beach volleyball courts in Whitehorse, with an additional investment of $23,800 from the Government of Yukon. The courts are located near two Whitehorse high schools and are available for use by the general public. CanNor funding will help improve public infrastructure and will enable the organization to host future volleyball competitions, attracting visitors to the city and strengthening the growing competitive sport community. Funding towards this project is delivered through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF).

Sport Yukon is receiving $42,000 toward a one-year project to redevelop the Klondike Road Relay (KRR), which is scheduled for September 2022, with an additional investment of $14,400 from the Government of Yukon. CanNor funding will support the organization in creating a digital registration platform and an outdoor gathering space. As a popular annual event, the KRR attracts participants from across the Yukon and beyond, making it an important driver for the economy. The event is also widely recognized for its role in maintaining a sense of unity among participants, partners and communities both along the route and beyond. Funding towards this project is delivered through Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth).

Quotes

"The last two years were not only challenging for the economy, but our health, well-being, and our sense of community and social interaction. Today, we look ahead and continue to build back stronger by ensuring local recreation facilities are welcoming places that encourage people to gather and connect with one another once again. That is why our government is investing in initiatives such as these which enable residents and visitors across the Yukon to participate in local sport. These activities, and the public infrastructure and opportunities that facilitate them, help strengthen the individuals, communities and local economies that make the Yukon so special."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor

"Many people live in the Yukon to enjoy an active lifestyle, both indoors and outdoors. The investment of three additional and public use volleyball courts, as well as funding towards redeveloping the Klondike Road Relay, an annual pillar of summer activities for both Yukoners and visitors, are vital in boosting sport and recreation accessibility and support Yukoners' sense of community. Our government is attuned to our territory's infrastructure needs that not only benefit the health of Yukoners, but also the health of the community at large."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

"By investing in recreational infrastructure, we are building stronger Yukon communities and helping Yukoners stay active and healthy. The new volleyball courts will be used by Yukoners for years to come and will help the city host competitions and grow the sport community. I am also happy see support for the Klondike Road Relay, which is the most popular running race in the Yukon and this year it will be celebrating its 40th anniversary. The Yukon government will continue to support strategic planning that ensures our communities continue to grow while keeping Yukoners active and healthy."

- The Honourable Ranj Pillai, Yukon Minister of Economic Development

"Modern, safe and exciting recreational facilities are a key way that our government can support active living and competitive sport opportunities for Yukoners. These regulation-sized beach volleyball courts will allow our athletes to train and prepare to compete at the 2022 Canada Summer Games and will provide a place for Yukon students and community members to enjoy the game. The Klondike Road Relay is a race that Yukoners and visitors train hard for and is an event enjoyed by many. I look forward to seeing this funding improve this year's race and ensure everyone remains safe while enjoying the course."

- The Honourable Richard Mostyn, Yukon Minister of Community and Government Services

"I am so excited to see these courts happen, as they will be a great legacy to our community and to beach volleyball. This will support Volleyball Yukon's vision and growth of beach volleyball programming, both recreational and competitive opportunities that the courts will provide. In collaboration with our sport and educational stakeholders, we are so excited to build this facility and offer opportunities in this fun and fast-growing sport! Let the sand slinging begin!"

- Shannon Poelman, Beach Development, Volleyball Yukon

"The Klondike Road Relay has been an iconic Yukon event for 40 years. Thanks to CanNor's contributions, Klondike Road Relay organizers can ensure the race can prosper for another 40 years by making it more accessible to everyone, establishing more sustainable practices, and promoting the safety of the runners."

- Tracey Bilsky, Executive Director, Sport Yukon

Quick facts

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) announced in Budget 2021 provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces, helping to create the conditions and accessibility to stimulate local economies and bring Canadians back together once it is safe to do so.

over two years to regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces, helping to create the conditions and accessibility to stimulate local economies and bring Canadians back together once it is safe to do so. CCRF funding supports two major streams of activity:

adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions

Eligible recipients include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities; and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

The Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth) program makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners in the territories to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow CanNor on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

For further information: Kyle Allen, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister Responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister Responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, 819-953-1153; Laura Seeley, Communications Advisor, Yukon, CanNor, [email protected]; Damian Topps, Communications Analyst, Department of Economic Development, Government of Yukon, [email protected], 867-667-5378; Bonnie Venton Ross, Communications Analyst, Department of Community Services, Government of Yukon, [email protected], 867-332-5513