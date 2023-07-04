Joint release by PrairiesCan and the Manitoba Métis Federation

WINNIPEG, MB, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Creating equal and inclusive economic opportunities is a vital step towards reconciliation. Advancing the government-to-government partnership between the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), and the Government of Canada will create more economic activity in the Red River Métis community.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, and President David Chartrand of the MMF announced a federal investment of $4.98 million to support two projects.

Minister Vandal and Manitoba Métis Federation President Chartrand announce partnership to support Métis Economic and Community Development, and the new Red River Métis National Heritage Centre (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

From the total funding announced, $4 million will support the creation of Métis Economic and Community Development (MECD). This initiative will be established and administered by the MMF and will support place-based economic and community development. The MECD will provide business advisory services, community engagement activities, sectoral expertise, and pathfinding opportunities for Red River Métis entrepreneurs and communities. This PrairiesCan investment is anticipated to create 32 jobs, assist 100 small- and medium-sized enterprises, provide advisory services to 750 businesses, and create, maintain, or expand 10 businesses.

The $980,000 PrairiesCan investment will go towards the development and promotion of the new Red River Métis National Heritage Centre (RRMNH), at Portage and Main in downtown Winnipeg, the heart of the Red River Métis Homeland. This investment will support new visitor exhibits, as well as digital displays and installations on the exterior façade of the building. Once completed, the RRMNHC is expected to attract over 25,000 visitors annually.

Quotes

"The Manitoba Métis Federation, the National Government of the Red River Métis is pleased to have a strong partnership in reconciliation with Canada. We are Canada's partners in Confederation and a modern economic powerhouse. Our Red River Métis Heritage Centre, at the iconic crossroads of Portage and Main, will be the heart of our Homeland and a place for visitors to immerse themselves in our story. The creation of a distinct Métis Economic and Community Development will help revitalize traditional economies – fishing, trapping, and artisanship – supporting more than one thousand Red River Métis business owners who will pass these practices on to the next generation of entrepreneurs."

–David Chartrand LL. D (hon.), O.M., President, Manitoba Metis Federation

"Canada's ongoing partnership with the Manitoba Métis Federation is an important step along the shared path of reconciliation. The creation of the new Red River Métis National Heritage Centre and the Métis Economic and Community Development Initiative will help Métis to tell their story, create economic opportunities, and strengthen the MMF's cultural and economic network. Our government will continue to be a strong partner in growing an economy that leaves no one behind."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan

Quick facts

The Red River Métis National Heritage Centre will provide Métis citizens with an opportunity to tell their story. It will also provide Canadians with an opportunity to learn about the heritage, language, culture, methods of governance, and contributions of the Red River Métis before, during, and after Confederation.





The Manitoba Métis Federation will establish and administer the Métis Economic and Community Development.





The Métis Economic and Community Development Initiative aligns with the objective to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, including the right to maintain and strengthen mechanisms for self-determination, including political status and legal, economic, social and cultural institutions, while retaining their right to participate fully in the political, economic, social and cultural life of Canada .

Associated links

Manitoba Métis Federation

Community Economic Development and Diversification Program

Tourism Relief Fund

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

For further information: Kyle Allen, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, [email protected]; Chris Minaker, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Kat Patenaude, Media Relations Advisor, Manitoba Métis Federation, [email protected]