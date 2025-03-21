TORBAY, NL, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament for St. John's East, announced a federal investment of over $26.8 million to build a water supply, treatment and distribution system in the Town of Torbay.

This funding will support the development of Great Pond as a municipal water supply. It will include the construction of a water intake and water treatment facility, as well as a fishway to maintain flows for fish passage. Once completed, the project will ensure that Torbay residents have access to safe and reliable drinking water, while also paving the way for more home construction.

This investment, delivered through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF), plays a crucial role in strengthening essential infrastructure and getting more homes built faster.

Quotes

"Today's investment in Torbay's water infrastructure will make a big difference to the families who call this community home. By building and improving the water and wastewater infrastructure needed to build more homes, our federal government is helping solve the housing crisis, while supporting Newfoundland and Labrador's future"

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"For many years the Town of Torbay has strived to find a new drinking new water source. Despite numerous setbacks, our perseverance has paid off with the single largest infrastructure investment in our town's history of 26.8 million dollars through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund. We express our sincere gratitude to Minister Thompson and the Federal Government for this incredible opportunity to secure the future we've envisioned for Torbay and its residents"

Craig Scott, Mayor of Torbay

Quick facts

Part of Budget 2024, and Canada's Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than $5 billion over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada .

Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across . A share of this funding is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF will be provided to support pressing infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake launched on November 7, 2024 , and applications will be accepted until March 31, 2025 for communities of all sizes across Canada , and until May 19, 2025 , for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can learn more or apply online.

, and applications will be accepted until for communities of all sizes across , and until , for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can learn more or apply online. At least 10% of funding under the direct delivery stream will be allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities. Eligible Indigenous applicants have until May 19, 2025 , to submit their projects.

, to submit their projects. On April 12, 2024 , the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, Solving the housing crisis: Canada's Housing Plan , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars: Building more homes. Making it easier to own or rent a home. Helping Canadians who can't afford a home.

, the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars:

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Cameron Spencer, Marketing and Communications Officer, Town of Torbay, Torbay, Newfoundland, 709-437-6532 ext. 229, [email protected]