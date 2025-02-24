GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Seniors, and the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced four new members being appointed to the National Seniors Council (NSC). The NSC engages with seniors, stakeholders and experts to provide advice to the Government of Canada on matters related to the health, well-being and quality of life of seniors.

The experiences of older Canadians are invaluable for informing the ongoing work of the Government of Canada to ensure seniors age with dignity and in the best possible health.

The following new members were appointed by the Governor in Council on the recommendation of Minister Thompson and Minister Holland:

Dr. Christine Kelly , appointed for a three-year term

Dr. Christine Kelly is an associate professor in community health sciences at Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Manitoba , and a research affiliate with the Centre on Aging at the University of Manitoba . Her expertise revolves around home care, aging, disability studies, person-centered care, qualitative methods and health equity.





Susan Mooney has 30 years of experience in the health and care sectors. As a manager in health care, she has successfully guided teams through significant transformations and navigated a pandemic while caring for vulnerable senior populations in long-term care. She also has a great deal of experience in delivering a range of physical therapy services in home care settings, as well as in the private and public sector, including the Government of Yukon and the Yukon Hospital Corporation.





Larry Duffield is an experienced career Canadian diplomat with 25 years of service abroad as a senior manager responsible for trade economic development and investment promotion programs. He is a proactive seniors advocate, promoting inclusion, wellness and financial well-being. For the past 20 years, he has been an active volunteer and advocate for seniors-related issues.





Michel Tremblay is an accomplished leader with significant experience and achievements in the fields of health and community services, in both the public and private sectors. Born in Québec City, he moved to Ontario in 1974, where he spent his entire career in the health sector, including a number of years in community services, long-term care facilities and the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, where he was Regional Director for Northern Ontario .

The Government of Canada is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Quotes

"The National Seniors Council provides crucial feedback to our government and I'm happy to welcome four new members, Dr. Kelly, Ms. Mooney, Mr. Duffield, and Mr. Tremblay. Together, we will ensure that our seniors continue to be valued and supported in all aspects of life."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson

Minister of Seniors

"I would like to congratulate Susan Mooney, Dr. Christine Kelly, Larry Duffield, and Michel Tremblay on their appointment to the National Seniors Council. Their expertise and unique perspectives will be invaluable to support the well-being and quality of life of seniors across Canada."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

Since 2007, the NSC has examined issues related to the social isolation of seniors, the participation of older workers in the labour force, positive and active aging, volunteerism, low income among seniors and elder and financial abuse.

The NSC is made up of experts on seniors' issues and aging, individuals with experience working for organizations that represent the interests of seniors and seniors themselves.

Members are nominated based on their expertise and experience related to seniors' issues. They are appointed by the Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Minister of Seniors and the Minister of Health.

In October 2022 , it was announced that the NSC would serve as an expert panel to examine measures to further support Canadians who wish to age in the comfort of their own homes. The NSC released their expert panel report in June 2024 .

