HAMILTON, ON, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada is well positioned to capitalize on the economy of the future. The Government of Canada has made it a priority to support strong economic growth that will help Canadian businesses thrive and create good jobs, now and for years to come.

This week, Regional Economic Development Ministers will be out across the country as part of Canada's first Economic Development Week.

This week, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario will be visiting companies across the Greater Toronto Area, and Mississauga to celebrate the important work both businesses and the federal government are doing to invest in and build a strong, growing economy that will strengthen the middle class and create well-paying jobs.

The government is committed to the move to a net-zero economy, the development of green technologies, clean energy projects and sustainable practices. Not only are Canadians helping to reduce carbon emissions by successfully adapting to a changing climate, this important shift is also helping create new jobs and opportunities right across the country.

Furthermore, the government is ensuring a resilient economy that benefits all Canadians by investing to build made-in-Canada supply and value chains, increasing Canadian research and development spending, and leveraging free trade deals that represent access to two-thirds of the global economy. This will ensure the Canadian economy can withstand global economic shocks and emerge stronger and more resilient in the face of crises.

Canada is also leading the way in the advancement of digital technologies, tapping into homegrown, world-leading expertise to further develop artificial intelligence, quantum computing and 5G networks. These technological innovations have positioned Canada at the forefront of global markets.

By taking action to advance these key priority areas, the government is laying the groundwork for a strong economic future — for all Canadians. With other countries moving on these same fronts, Canada must be bold, work quickly and strategically to succeed. In turn, Canadian businesses and industries to create more jobs, better-paying skilled jobs, and a higher standard of living – to the benefit of all Canadians.

Quote

"The global economy of the future is taking a greener path to success with a focus on clean energy and sustainability, resiliency and advanced digital technologies. Canada is well positioned to capitalize as it is home to many leading businesses in clean technology, artificial intelligence, and other sectors critical to a successful economy. During Economic Development Week, let's celebrate businesses that are leading us on a path to success and the workers that ensure we get there."

– The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Stay Connected

Website: www.FedDev-Ontario.Canada.ca

Subscribe to FedDev Ontario's Southern Ontario Spotlight newsletter, featuring economic development news and updates from across the region.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn for more information on how we are growing businesses, cultivating partnerships and building strong communities in southern Ontario.

SOURCE Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

For further information: Contacts: Edward Hutchinson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, [email protected]; FedDev Ontario Media Relations, [email protected]