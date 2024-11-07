Organizations in Ontario can now apply for support for innovation projects to accelerate homebuilding

New Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative to help transform the way houses are built in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's Housing Plan, the Government of Canada's strategy for attainable housing, is unlocking millions of new homes by building more houses, making it easier to own or rent a home and helping Canadians who cannot afford one.

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), announced the launch of the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative (RHII) in southern Ontario. The RHII is an important part of Canada's Housing Plan that will help change the way homes are built to better meet our country's demand.

Support is now available for projects that will enhance the local homebuilding supply chain and innovate the residential construction sector so that Canadians have a place to call home, sooner. FedDev Ontario is accepting applications from businesses and organizations across the region until December 20, 2024. For more information, including how to apply, visit the FedDev Ontario website.

The Government of Canada is committed to helping businesses innovate and increase productivity in the homebuilding construction sector and its supply chain, while also creating opportunities to build a region and a country where everyone has a place to call home.

"We are taking action so that everyone has a place to call home. The Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative is helping businesses and organizations across Canada, including right here in Ontario, access the support they need to advance new homebuilding methods and boost productivity while also helping to address housing shortages across Canada."

- The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

FedDev Ontario is one of seven regional development agencies (RDAs) across Canada , working closely with businesses and innovators in their regions to fuel economic growth that creates more well-paying middle-class jobs for Canadians.

, working closely with businesses and innovators in their regions to fuel economic growth that creates more well-paying middle-class jobs for Canadians. Canada's RDAs are delivering $50 million through the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative over two years. In southern Ontario , FedDev Ontario is delivering over $15.6 million .

RDAs are delivering through the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative over two years. In southern , FedDev Ontario is delivering over . In southern Ontario , support is available for projects that increase productivity or output in manufacturing and construction technology; promote the innovation, demonstration, commercialization and/or update of new materials/methods for homebuilding; and support the development of industry tools that accelerate homebuilding innovation through improvement/adoption of off-site manufacturing technologies and practices.

, support is available for projects that increase productivity or output in manufacturing and construction technology; promote the innovation, demonstration, commercialization and/or update of new materials/methods for homebuilding; and support the development of industry tools that accelerate homebuilding innovation through improvement/adoption of off-site manufacturing technologies and practices. FedDev Ontario is also accepting applications for eligible small- and medium-sized businesses, and the organizations that support them, for projects that support business growth. For more information and to apply, visit the FedDev Ontario website.

