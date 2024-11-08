Government of Canada supports made-in-Canada zero-emission vehicles

$7 million for Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association to expand Project Arrow and support businesses

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - As Canada moves closer to a zero-emissions economy, the federal government remains committed to supporting our Canadian innovators to deliver an end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) supply chain in Canada and globally. Leading that charge is Project Arrow, the first Canadian-made, connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV). The Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA) brought together the best of Canada's electric-drive, alternative-fuel, connected, and autonomous technology companies, manufacturers and suppliers through Project Arrow to demonstrate our world-class automotive capabilities on a global stage.

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) visited Myant Corp., a Mississauga-based textile computing company and leader in digital health technology, where she met with representatives from APMA to announce a $7-million investment for the expansion of Project Arrow 2.0.

Project Arrow is one of the greatest collaborations in Canadian automotive history, increasing academic institution-led research and supporting talent development and training to demonstrate Canadian automotive ingenuity. A previous FedDev Ontario investment of over $5 million helped facilitate the design and build of Project Arrow, as well as its digital twin, which has been used as a leading virtual platform for testing and validating CAV technologies and parts. Since its launch at the 2023 Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, this all-Canadian-made concept vehicle has been showcased across North America and globally, attracting interest from auto manufacturers and suppliers. The vehicle integrates components from over 55 Canadian businesses, including Myant Corp, which provide knitted sensors and actuators into the fabric of Project Arrow's steering wheel.

Through this new investment, APMA will build on the success of Project Arrow and continue to work alongside Canadian suppliers, technology companies and academia to expand its fleet of vehicles to demonstrate the competitiveness of Canada's CAV/ZEV suppliers while strengthening the regional automotive supply chain. This project will create more opportunities for Canadian businesses to demonstrate their capabilities and components in the Project Arrow 2.0 fleet, which will generate investments in the region and across the country, while strengthening the Canadian economy.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting EV companies and the supply chain to keep Canada at the forefront of the transition to electrification.

Quotes

"Congratulations to APMA as they show the world once again what Canadian auto parts suppliers, manufacturers and tech companies can do when they work together! Today's investment is advancing our country's shift towards electrification in the automotive and manufacturing sectors while positioning Canada's EV workforce for success."

- The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

"The Government of Canada's support for Project Arrow allowed Canadian suppliers to tell their technology innovation and advanced workforce story around the world. The unprecedented demonstration platform's expansion, in partnership with FedDev Ontario, will enable the APMA to open doors at global automakers for additional Canadian suppliers to help lead their global ZEV transition."

- Flavio Volpe, President, Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association

Quick Facts

Founded in 1952, APMA represents OEM producers of parts, equipment, tools, advanced technology and services for the worldwide automotive industry. Canada's automotive parts shipments are valued at over $35 billion annually, with the industry employing more than 100,000 people.

automotive parts shipments are valued at over annually, with the industry employing more than 100,000 people. Since 2023, APMA has showcased Project Arrow at conferences and schools, as well as globally at major trade shows, such as the Consumer Electronics Show, Canadian International Auto Show, Autotech, Curiosity Labs, Battery Show and the Silicon Valley Mission. These events showcased Canada's automotive suppliers and increased global visibility of the project, the APMA, and Ontario and Canada's automotive supply chains. Collaborating partners/businesses have attracted $500 million in incremental contracts as a result of their involvement in the project.

automotive suppliers and increased global visibility of the project, the APMA, and and automotive supply chains. Collaborating partners/businesses have attracted in incremental contracts as a result of their involvement in the project. Since 2015, FedDev Ontario has invested nearly $260 million in 70 projects in southern Ontario's automotive sector.

in 70 projects in southern automotive sector. FedDev Ontario is also accepting applications for eligible small- and medium-sized businesses, and the organizations that support them, for projects that support business growth, artificial intelligence and homebuilding innovation. For more information and to apply, visit the FedDev Ontario website .

Associated Links

Stay Connected: FedDev-Ontario.Canada.ca

Follow us X , Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook

Subscribe to FedDev Ontario's Southern Ontario Spotlight newsletter , featuring economic development news and updates from across the region.

SOURCE Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

Contacts: Edward Hutchinson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, [email protected]; FedDev Ontario Media Relations, [email protected]