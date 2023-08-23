Minister Steven Guilbeault and global environment counterparts announce new Nature Champions Network

SQUAMISH, BC, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, issued the following statement today:

"The world is being confronted by the triple crisis of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. These are crises that know no geopolitical borders and require urgent international cooperation. Today, we brought together environmental Ministers and representatives from around the world, representing Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and the Americas, for the first major meeting on biodiversity since the breakthrough COP15 last December in Montréal. I am deeply encouraged by what we accomplished.

"First, we have frankly assessed both the successes and setbacks for biodiversity. By harnessing our collective knowledge and expertise to enhance our national strategies, literacy, and action plans, we have reaffirmed our shared commitment to update these strategies and plans as we move toward COP16.

"Second, we shared practical experiences on the implementation of the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework, including mobilizing resources from all sources through engagement of industry, the finance sector, philanthropy, and other key actors. Governments alone cannot protect and restore biodiversity. Everyone must be part of the solution.

"Finally, we've agreed to form a Nature Champions Network for the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework; these champions will be instrumental in promoting our continued momentum toward halting and reversing biodiversity loss to achieve our global goals and targets.

"The Nature Champions Network will focus on growing international awareness, and fostering understanding of the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework and the critical role that biodiversity plays in achieving many of our global aspirations. We strive to convene regularly to share progress, and lessons learned, in implementing the Global Biodiversity Framework.

"It will also help keep up the pressure so we can deliver updated strategies and action plans by COP16, ensure their implementation, and ultimately halt and reverse the loss of nature by 2030. I know my fellow champions and I can count on everyone's full support.

"We now turn our immediate focus to the Global Environment Facility Assembly. A key expected outcome is the launch of the new Global Biodiversity Framework Fund—a critical fund that will support developing countries in their implementation of the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework. This fund will be able to accept and mobilize new resources from not only governments, but also the private sector and philanthropies, putting us on the path to halting and reversing biodiversity loss by 2030.

"Quick action is needed to stop biodiversity loss and the degradation of ecosystems. The cost of inaction is steep, and rises over time. If we act globally, we will build back biodiversity. Nature, and future generations, are counting on all of us."

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected] ; Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]