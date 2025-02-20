Minister St-Onge's vision for a better CBC/Radio-Canada: a clear choice for Canada's future

In a rapidly changing media landscape, CBC/Radio-Canada needs to be more independent, focus on news and have access to more predictable funding to be well positioned to continue delivering vital services for everyone in Canada, now and in the future.

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - CBC/Radio-Canada is more than just a public broadcaster. It is one of the great institutions that, for nearly 90 years, has shaped our culture, told our stories and safeguarded our cultural sovereignty.

Our public broadcaster allows Canadians to connect with each other, discuss issues of national interest, get to know their communities and tell stories made by us and for us.

CBC/Radio-Canada stands at a critical crossroads. Our sovereignty is being challenged and our cultural integrity is under increasing pressure from foreign digital platforms that are reshaping the media landscape and how Canadians consume content.

Despite these challenges, CBC/Radio-Canada remains a pillar on which we can build our future—a vital institution that reflects our identity and unites us. Ensuring its relevance, strength and independence is essential to safeguarding our culture in the face of growing pressures. Now, more than ever, we need a clear vision for our public broadcaster's future so that it can thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced her vision for the future of CBC/Radio-Canada. Changes proposed in the document, The Future of CBC/Radio-Canada, would mean:

Trustworthy, local and impartial news

Reliable information during emergencies

An end to subscription fees for CBC/Radio-Canada's streaming platforms and advertising during news

Increased citizen participation and strengthened independence from the Government

An emphasis on innovation and collaboration

Development of an Indigenous strategy in collaboration with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities

Emphasis on the separation of French and English programming

Increased and stabilized funding written into law

CBC/Radio-Canada needs long-term predictable funding. Canada invests less in its national public broadcaster than many other countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan. With rising concerns about online information integrity and newsroom closures across Canada, predictable funding would allow CBC/Radio-Canada to reach Canadians in their communities as well as innovate and collaborate, which would benefit the entire media ecosystem.

CBC/Radio-Canada is an independent Crown corporation. It is a separate organization responsible for its own day-to-day activities. This includes all decisions about journalism, creativity and programming.

Increased independence, focus on news and more predictable funding would position our national public broadcaster to continue delivering vital services for Canadians, now and into the future. With a clear and modernized vision, we can reinforce the role of CBC/Radio-Canada as an institution that informs, entertains and unites Canadians for generations to come. Choosing a better CBC/Radio-Canada means we will always choose Canada.

Quotes

"CBC/Radio-Canada is more than a broadcaster—it is a pillar of our cultural identity and a cornerstone of our sovereignty. For nearly a century, it has brought us together, shared our stories and strengthened our national dialogue. In a time of rapid change and external pressures, we must be bold in protecting and modernizing this institution, ensuring it remains strong, independent and truly reflective of who we are. The series of proposals I've put forward is about honoring its legacy while charting a path forward. Supporting CBC/Radio-Canada is not a partisan issue—it is a commitment to our culture, our voices and our future."

— The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

CBC/Radio-Canada's independence is protected by laws, which ensure its freedom of expression and journalistic, creative and programming independence. The government can make high-level changes to the mandate, governance and funding of CBC/Radio-Canada through legislation, but cannot tell the corporation what content to make or broadcast, where to operate or how to spend its money.

On May 13, 2024, Minister St-Onge announced the appointment of an advisory committee, which provided policy advice on how to strengthen and renew CBC/Radio-Canada, so it can continue to fulfill its important social, cultural and democratic functions. The committee met with the minister to discuss a range of questions dealing with funding, governance and mandate.

The Broadcasting Act entrusts CBC/Radio-Canada with a mandate to provide a wide range of programming that informs, enlightens and entertains. The Act also sets out several objectives for its programming, including that it should be predominantly and distinctively Canadian, actively contribute to the flow and exchange of cultural expression and reflect the different needs and circumstances of each official language community.

Since CBC/Radio-Canada was established almost 90 years ago, sweeping changes have transformed Canada's media landscape, vastly increasing the number and variety of programs and services available. Through these changes, CBC/Radio-Canada has innovated to meet audiences on digital platforms, while still being consistently rated as a highly trusted source of news and information for Canadians.

GATINEAU, February 20, 2025

CBC/Radio-Canada - law and mandate

CBC/Radio-Canada's mandate is established by the Broadcasting Act, which also sets its governing rules. The Act says that CBC/Radio-Canada is ultimately accountable, through the Minister of Canadian Heritage, to Parliament for the conduct of its affairs.

The Broadcasting Act entrusts CBC/Radio-Canada with a mandate to provide a wide range of programming that informs, enlightens and entertains. The Act also sets out several objectives for its programming, including that it should be predominantly and distinctively Canadian, actively contribute to the flow and exchange of cultural expression, and reflect the different needs and circumstances of each official language community.

The Broadcasting Act protects CBC/Radio-Canada's independence in law, giving the corporation freedom of expression and journalistic, creative and programming independence.

As a Crown corporation, CBC/Radio-Canada is responsible for its day-to-day activities, including how it spends its money. Given its independence, the government cannot tell Canada's national public broadcaster what content to make or broadcast nor can it influence the corporation's daily operations.

Role of the CRTC

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) regulates and supervises all aspects of the broadcasting and telecommunications industries in Canada, including CBC/Radio-Canada.

The CRTC's authority over CBC/Radio-Canada includes issuing and renewing broadcasting licenses, setting rules and standards for programming, ensuring compliance with Canadian content requirements, and receiving complaints from the public regarding CBC/Radio-Canada's broadcasting services. The CRTC plays a crucial role in overseeing CBC/Radio-Canada's operations to help ensure that it fulfills its mandate as Canada's national public broadcaster.

Powers of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

Given the independence of CBC/Radio-Canada, the Minister of Canadian Heritage has very specific ways to interact with or modify the mandate of the organization.

The most effective way to ensure that CBC/Radio-Canada is able to respond to the evolving media landscape is to modify the Broadcasting Act. The Minister of Canadian Heritage can propose amendments to the Act which, if adopted by Parliament, would result in changes to the corporation's mandate, objectives and governance.

Other means available to the Minister of Canadian Heritage include:

Recommend to the government candidates for the Board of Directors, including the CEO

Ask the Auditor General of Canada to examine the Corporation's management and internal controls

to examine the Corporation's management and internal controls Recommend that the government ask the CRTC to review a decision about CBC/Radio-Canada's license

Send high-level policy directions to CBC/Radio-Canada through a statement of priorities or a non-binding letter of expectations to the CEO

Request financial information from the Corporation

Accountability

The Corporation has numerous annual accountability measures to ensure its parliamentary appropriation is well spent. Though its operating budget does not require government approval, its borrowing and capital budgets do require the approval of the Minister of Finance and the Treasury Board.

The Corporation is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Canadian Heritage. As such, it must also provide corporate reports, including its annual report, to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, the public and other federal stakeholders.

