Investment of $8 million will help remove barriers to sport and encourage accessible local organized sports.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building stronger, healthier communities across the country. Sport plays an important role, as it builds self-esteem and leadership skills while allowing people to thrive—physically, emotionally and socially.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced today that the Canadian Parks and Recreation Association (CPRA) will receive $8 million in funding in 2022–23 from the Community Sport for All Initiative.

This new funding will allow CPRA to support community-led projects that aim to remove barriers and increase participation in recreational sport for underrepresented groups such as Black, Indigenous, racialized, 2SLGBTQI+, low income, newcomers and those with disabilities. The CPRA will soon launch a call for proposals for community-based organizations to offer recreation activities for people who may not have the opportunity to participate in sports.

Minister St-Onge made the announcement while taking part in a Canadian Sport Policy consultation dedicated to greening in sport.

As announced in Budget 2021, the Government of Canada will distribute as much as $80 million over two years across the country to help encourage more accessible local organized sport and remove barriers to participation in sport programming.

Quotes

"One of our government's top priorities is to help Canadians pursue healthier lifestyles for themselves and their families. However, in 2022, we know there are still major barriers to sport. That is why we are contributing $8 million to the Canadian Parks and Recreation Association, which will solidify our commitment to building stronger and healthier communities across the country. That kind of funding makes a real difference on the ground, helping everyone from our youth to our seniors have better access to sport and get back to the activities they loved before the pandemic hit us all. Together, we will make sport more inclusive, equitable and accessible to everyone in Canada."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"The Canadian Parks and Recreation Association offers its heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for this Government of Canada (Sport Canada) support via the Community Sport for All Initiative. Community recreation sport programs are essential to physical, mental, intellectual and social well-being. In alignment with our mandate to provide publicly accessible community sport and recreation opportunities to all Canadians, this new funding will allow CPRA to support community-led projects, which will remove barriers and increase participation rates in recreation for underrepresented and equity-deserving groups across Canada."

—Mike Roma, President of the Board of Directors, Canadian Parks and Recreation Association

Quick Facts

The Community Sport for All Initiative seeks to rebuild and increase sport participation rates, particularly among Black, Indigenous, racialized, 2SLGBTQQIA+, low-income and newcomer populations as well as people living with disabilities.

The first six national organizations receiving funding from the Community Sport for All Initiative are Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities ($6,858,000), KidSport Canada ($4,430,000), Rowing Canada ($885,000), Canadian Women & Sport ($2,000,000), ParticipACTION ($4,667,000) and Field Hockey Canada ($76,000). Community-based groups are invited to contact these organizations to learn how to submit their proposals to receive funding.

The Canadian Parks and Recreation Association is a national organization dedicated to realizing the full potential of parks and recreation as a major contributor to community health and vibrancy. Membership includes the 13 provincial and territorial parks and recreation associations and their extensive networks as well as services providers in more than 90 percent of Canadian communities.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

