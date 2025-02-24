Cheryl Hickman is appointed as chairperson of the Canada Council for the Arts for a five-year term, effective July 28, 2025.

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced the appointment of Cheryl Hickman as the next chairperson of the Canada Council for the Arts for a five-year term. Ms. Hickman currently serves as a member on the board and will succeed current chairperson Jesse Wente, when his term ends July 27, 2025.

Cheryl Hickman is the Founder as well as General and Artistic Director of Opera on the Avalon (OOTA), which she established in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2009. She has been recognized for her innovative programming, including new works that address contemporary issues, and for engaging diverse audiences. Hickman is dedicated to promoting equity in the arts, creating mentorship opportunities and supporting emerging artists.

She has also served on the board of directors of Opera.ca. An accomplished soprano, Hickman has performed with major opera companies in North America and Europe. Her leadership has earned her multiple accolades, including being named one of Atlantic Canada's Top 50 CEOs and receiving recognition from Arts NL.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hickman led OOTA through innovative digital programming and established an emergency fund for artists. She has also championed equity in opera, founding mentorship programs and mentoring emerging talents. Hickman's dedication to the arts and her community has made her a key figure in the Canadian opera scene.

The Canada Council for the Arts is Canada's national public arts funder. The Council promotes and invests in artistic excellence through a broad range of grants and services to professional Canadian artists and arts organizations that are involved in dance, integrated arts, media arts, music, theatre, visual arts, writing and publishing. It also promotes public awareness of the arts through its communications, research and arts promotion activities.

"Arts and culture encourage unity, bring people together, spark creativity and imagination, as well as enhance the well-being of our communities. Cheryl Hickman is an extraordinary leader with a deep understanding of the arts in Canada. I am pleased the Canada Council for the Arts will continue to benefit from Ms. Hickman's vast knowledge, experience and passion as its next chairperson. Lastly, a huge thank you to the outgoing chairperson, Jesse Wente, for his outstanding service to the Council and Canadians over the last five years."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

The Canada Council for the Arts is the national public arts funder in Canada, with a mandate to promote the study and enjoyment of the arts and the production of works in the arts. The grants, services, initiatives, prizes and payments awarded by the Canada Council contribute to the vitality of a creative and diverse arts and literary scene. These activities support communities across Canada and have a significant impact economically, culturally and socially. The Council's investments support greater engagement in the arts among audiences from coast to coast to coast, while contributing to the international recognition of Canada's artists and arts organizations.

The Canada Council for the Arts is governed by an 11-member board. It consists of a chairperson, vice-chairperson and nine other members from across Canada. Along with the Director, who is also the Chief Executive Officer, board members are appointed by the Governor in Council.

All appointment opportunities for the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted as they become available on the Governor in Council appointments website. People who are interested can apply online.

