Minister Saks will make an announcement to help preserve the memory of the Holocaust and help Canadians better understand and combat antisemitism

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will be in Toronto on Friday to make an announcement to help preserve the memory of the Holocaust and help Canadians better understand and combat antisemitism. Minister Saks will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Friday, November 8, 2024

TIME:

9:30 a.m.

Journalists wishing to attend the announcement in person must confirm their participation by submitting their full name and the name of their organization to [email protected]. Information on how to attend will be provided afterward.

