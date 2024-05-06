WHITEHORSE, YT, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Climate change has increased the severity and frequency of extreme weather events across Canada. Yukon has experienced flooding every spring for three consecutive years. In 2023, several communities suffered flooding and property damage to their residences, small businesses, commercial greenhouses, and farms. In 2022, flooding and landslides caused damage to bridges, roads, and a number of homes and in 2021 flooding caused damage to public infrastructure as well as numerous homes, bridges and roadways.

Today, the Honourable Minister Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced three advance payments totaling $8,705,158 to Yukon through the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA) program to assist with response and recovery costs associated with the 2023, 2022 and 2021 spring floods.

Extreme weather events and natural disasters are a growing threat to the safety and economic stability of Canadian communities. The Government of Canada will continue to work closely with the Government of Yukon to respond and recover from these disastrous events.

"We are committed to supporting the Yukon in their recovery and rebuilding efforts as communities face the devastating effects of more frequent and severe flooding. As we join forces to confront the growing challenges of climate change, we are committed to building back stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable communities."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"As climate change impacts our territory, the Yukon faces increasingly frequent flood events. Our government is committed to prioritizing the health and well-being of Yukoners and building resilient communities. We are grateful for the Canadian government's collaboration on and additional funding for the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements program. This funding will provide support to Yukoners in both responding to and recovering from the costs associated with natural disasters in our territory."

- The Honourable Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services and Minister responsible for Yukon Workers' Compensation Health and Safety Board for the Government of Yukon

"Every Yukoner has been touched by the effects of a rapidly changing climate. In the last three years, flooding and landslides have had acute effects on our communities. This funding will help the Yukon restore buildings, properties, and infrastructure damaged by these extreme weather events."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon

From May 7 to June 14, 2023 flooding occurred in multiple regions across Yukon as a result of both the breakup of ice jams, and the spring snowmelt. The flooding was primarily driven by above average snowpacks, precipitation, and seasonal temperature changes. Ice jams continued to occur in different regions across Yukon in mid-May, resulting in road closures in numerous communities due to washouts. The increase of water levels between May 19 to 23, 2023 resulted in a recommendation for the evacuation of residents in the Dawson region. As a result of the disaster, several communities suffered flooding and property damage to their residences, small businesses, commercial greenhouses, and farms.

flooding occurred in multiple regions across as a result of both the breakup of ice jams, and the spring snowmelt. The flooding was primarily driven by above average snowpacks, precipitation, and seasonal temperature changes. Ice jams continued to occur in different regions across in mid-May, resulting in road closures in numerous communities due to washouts. The increase of water levels between resulted in a recommendation for the evacuation of residents in the region. As a result of the disaster, several communities suffered flooding and property damage to their residences, small businesses, commercial greenhouses, and farms. From April 30 to July 20, 2022 , flooding and landslides occurred in multiple regions across Yukon as a result of the spring freshet which was driven primarily by the record-setting snowpack in many watersheds across the Territory. Excessive snowmelt and high ground water levels were also determined to be the cause of landslides in Whitehorse and Dawson . The flooding and landslides caused damage to bridges, roads, and a number of homes. The Canadian Red Cross provided assistance with flood preparation and response.

, flooding and landslides occurred in multiple regions across as a result of the spring freshet which was driven primarily by the record-setting snowpack in many watersheds across the Territory. Excessive snowmelt and high ground water levels were also determined to be the cause of landslides in and . The flooding and landslides caused damage to bridges, roads, and a number of homes. The Canadian Red Cross provided assistance with flood preparation and response. The Yukon experienced flooding between June 24 to September 23, 2021 as a result of high temperatures and scattered showers contributing to rapid melting of an above average winter snowfall. The flooding of 2021 caused damage to public infrastructure as well as 57 homes, 6 bridges and several roadways. The Canadian Armed Forces were deployed to support efforts on the ground. The Canadian Red Cross also provided support and emergency accommodation to the affected communities.

experienced flooding between as a result of high temperatures and scattered showers contributing to rapid melting of an above average winter snowfall. The flooding of 2021 caused damage to public infrastructure as well as 57 homes, 6 bridges and several roadways. The Canadian Armed Forces were deployed to support efforts on the ground. The Canadian Red Cross also provided support and emergency accommodation to the affected communities. In Canada , emergencies are managed first at the municipal level and if assistance is needed, the municipality requests it from the province or territory. If the emergency escalates further, provinces and territories can get help from the federal government.

, emergencies are managed first at the municipal level and if assistance is needed, the municipality requests it from the province or territory. If the emergency escalates further, provinces and territories can get help from the federal government. The Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA ) provides assistance when response and recovery costs exceed what individual provinces or territories could be expected to bear on their own. Federal government payments are calculated on a per capita basis and are cost-shared with the province or territory. The amount cost-shared is determined by an established formula of up to 90 per cent of the costs of eligible expenses.

Eligible expenses under the DFAA include, but are not limited to, evacuation operations, restoring public works and infrastructure to their pre-disaster condition, as well as restoration or replacement of individuals' uninsurable principal dwellings, restoration of small businesses, and farmsteads and mitigation measures to reduce the future vulnerability of repaired or replaced infrastructure.

Under the DFAA , provinces and territories have six months following the end of a disaster event to request financial assistance from the federal government. Once an event has been designated as eligible under the DFAA through an Order-in-Council ( OiC ), provinces and territories have up to five years to submit their final claim.

DFAA OiC In the first 12 months following the end of an event, a province or territory may request in writing, advance DFAA payments to address early requirements. These requests must contain supporting documentation, including actual interim expenditures and projected estimates, for review by federal auditors. Based on this review, Public Safety Canada determines the total amount of the advance payments which should not exceed half of the projected federal cost-share.

Since the inception of the program in 1970, the DFAA has been a reliable source of support for provinces and territories. As of March 2024 , the Government of Canada has provided over $9 billion in post disaster assistance to help provinces and territories with the costs of response and returning infrastructure and property to pre-disaster condition.

Budget 2023 proposed $48.1 million over five years, starting in 2023-2024, to identify high-risk flood areas and implement a modernized DFAA program which would incentivize mitigation efforts. This work is being informed by the findings and recommendations of an independent advisory panel and the input of provinces and territories. A modernized program will be launched in April 2025 .

