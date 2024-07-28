Minister Sajjan and Minister Ellis announce Donation-Matching program to help those impacted by wildfires in Jasper and across the province of Alberta

OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, and the Honourable Mike Ellis, the Alberta Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services, announced a donation-matching initiative with the Canadian Red Cross to support wildfire disaster relief and recovery efforts in the province, including in the historic town of Jasper which was severely impacted by wildfires in recent days.

Both the federal and provincial governments will match all donations to the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal, which means every $1 donated will become $3 to support the families and individuals most impacted by wildfires in Jasper and across the province. The donation matching will be for 30 days, retroactive to when it first opened on July 25, 2024.

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate the Town of Jasper last week, as the Jasper National Park experienced its worst wildfire in history. Thanks in part to the town preparations for the risk of wildfire, no one was hurt and part of the town was saved. On July 25, Minister Sajjan approved a Request for Federal Assistance from Alberta to provide firefighting resources, strategic airlift capacity, as well as Canadian Armed Forces' resources and logistics support.

The Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta are committed to doing everything they can to support all those affected.

Canadians wishing to make a financial donation to help those impacted by wildfires in Alberta can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta stand by Albertans and all those affected by the wildfires, and we will continue to work together to do everything we can to ensure public safety and help rebuild. I want to thank the first responders, volunteers, non-governmental organizations, and emergency managers across all levels of governments and Indigenous communities for their heroic work in the response and recovery efforts in Alberta."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

"The devastating losses from the wildfires in Jasper have touched the hearts of Canadians and people around the world who have spent time in this special part of our province. Alberta's government stands firmly behind the Jasper community and every Albertan who has been affected by these wildfires, and matching donations to the Red Cross demonstrates our shared commitment to support Jasperites and Albertans throughout their recovery."

- The Honourable Mike Ellis, Alberta Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services

"As we see the tremendous loss caused by the devastating wildfires in Alberta, including approximately one-third of Jasper, the Canadian Red Cross understands how difficult and uncertain the days ahead will be for those impacted. We welcome the matching funds provided by the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta, as the Red Cross is committed to helping people impacted by the wildfires, as well as working alongside other organizations, Indigenous leadership, and all levels of government to assist with recovery and resiliency efforts in the weeks and months ahead."

- Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

More Information

The 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal is online: www.redcross.ca or by phone at 1-800-418-1111.

Government of Canada information and resources: Wildfires

The Active emergency updates | Alberta.ca web page has up-to-date evacuation information. Albertans seeking information or supports can call the Alberta government call centre at 310-4455.

FireSmart Canada

