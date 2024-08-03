Minister's Statement: Food Day Canada 2024

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - "Today marks the 21st anniversary of Food Day Canada. First launched by the late University of Guelph Food Laureate and Member of the Order of Canada, Anita Stewart, Food Day Canada is an opportunity to celebrate the hardworking people who produce the food we all enjoy.

I want to take this opportunity to highlight the work of everyone involved – from the farm gate to the plate. Whether it's our dedicated farmers who care for the land, our innovative food processors, or the skilled chefs who turn local ingredients into exceptional dishes, today, we celebrate the vitally important role that our food systems play in our daily lives.

I am so pleased that through initiatives like the Local Food Infrastructure Fund and the National School Food Program, our government continues to invest in strengthening our local food systems, and making sure that top-quality, nutritious food is available to everyone.

Canada's food community deserves recognition today and every day. Let's honour their hard work and commitment to providing the food that nourishes us.

Happy Food Day Canada!"

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

