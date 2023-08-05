OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - "Today, I join Canadians across the country in marking Food Day Canada which celebrates all the hard-working people across our food systems and recognizes the variety of the high-quality, world-class food that they produce. Food Day Canada is also an opportunity to reflect on the important role that food plays in our health, our environment and our cultures.

This wonderful annual tradition of celebrating Canadian agriculture and food was launched in 2003 by the late University of Guelph food laureate, Anita Stewart, of Elora, Ontario. Anita's vision and legacy laid the foundation for what Food Day Canada has become today.

In a fitting tribute to Anita's hard work, Bill S-227, known as A Food Day in Canada Act, received Royal Assent in May 2023. This bill officially declared the Saturday before the first Monday in August of every year as "Food Day in Canada."

Additionally, through initiatives like the Food Policy for Canada, the Government of Canada continues to make investments in strengthening local food systems and improving the accessibility of nutritious food.

On this 20th anniversary of Food Day Canada, as we highlight Canadian cuisine, let's all thank our producers, processors, and the many workers across this amazing sector. Cheers!"

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: For media: Simon Lafortune, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 1-343-549-0778; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]