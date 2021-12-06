Minister Rodriguez Will Invite the Arts, Culture and Heritage Sectors to a National Summit on Their Recovery in Early 2022

Statement on the Government of Canada's plans to hold a national summit with the arts, culture and heritage sectors

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today issued the following statement on the Government of Canada's plans to hold a two-day national summit on January 31 and February 1, 2022, with the arts, culture and heritage sectors at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa.

"Our artists and creators were hit hard by the pandemic. But they did not give up and continued to make us laugh, cry, and dream. We've been there for them from the beginning and now it's time to have a national conversation about how to rebuild our cultural sectors and all the jobs that depend on them.

"The summit will offer a unique opportunity to strengthen ties across and inside our arts, culture and heritage communities. We'll concentrate on the recovery from COVID and the longer-term competitiveness of these sectors. It will also be a chance for me to share my priorities, and to talk about yours.

"In January, I'll meet people from the arts, culture and heritage sectors in Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Montréal and Halifax—and elsewhere across Canada virtually. I'm looking forward to hearing from you directly in the leadup to the summit. Further details on these meetings will be released before the holidays.

"During the summit, we'll talk about long-term trends in Canada's cultural ecosystem and discuss solutions for a sustainable recovery; how to bring back and create new audiences and visitors; the role of digital platforms; and the contribution of our cultural sectors to reconciliation, the fight against climate change, and a more just and inclusive society.

"The summit will take place in a hybrid format. The in-person component will depend on evolving public health guidelines. We're finalizing logistical details, and invitations will follow soon. See you in January!"

COVID-19: Support for culture, heritage and sport sectors – Engaging with the community https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/services/funding/information-covid-19.html

For more information (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

