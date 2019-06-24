Minister Rodriguez to Make an Important Announcement about the Fight Against Racism Français

News provided by

Canadian Heritage

Jun 24, 2019, 08:00 ET

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will make an announcement about anti-racism initiatives

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will make an important announcement about the fight against racism on Tuesday at the Parkdale Activity-Recreation Centre.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Tuesday, June 25, 2019

TIME:
1:00 p.m. (Media interviews possible from 1:30 p.m.)

PLACE:
Parkdale Activity-Recreation Centre
1499 Queen Street West
Toronto, Ontario

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: media only: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788, Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-91011-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Canadian Heritage

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Minister Rodriguez to Make an Important Announcement about the Fight Against Racism

News provided by

Canadian Heritage

Jun 24, 2019, 08:00 ET