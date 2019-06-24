Minister Rodriguez to Make an Important Announcement about the Fight Against Racism

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will make an announcement about anti-racism initiatives

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will make an important announcement about the fight against racism on Tuesday at the Parkdale Activity-Recreation Centre.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Tuesday, June 25, 2019

TIME:

1:00 p.m. (Media interviews possible from 1:30 p.m.)

PLACE:

Parkdale Activity-Recreation Centre

1499 Queen Street West

Toronto, Ontario

