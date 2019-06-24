Minister Rodriguez to Make an Important Announcement about the Fight Against Racism Français
Jun 24, 2019, 08:00 ET
The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will make an announcement about anti-racism initiatives
TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will make an important announcement about the fight against racism on Tuesday at the Parkdale Activity-Recreation Centre.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE:
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
TIME:
1:00 p.m. (Media interviews possible from 1:30 p.m.)
PLACE:
Parkdale Activity-Recreation Centre
1499 Queen Street West
Toronto, Ontario
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: media only: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788, Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-91011-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
