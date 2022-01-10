The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, issues statement on postponing the National Summit on the Arts, Culture and Heritage, due to recent developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Due to recent developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, we have refocused our attention on the immediate challenges facing Canadian artists and cultural workers.

The summit, originally scheduled for January 31 and February 1, 2022, will be postponed and take place once public health measures allow face-to-face meetings to occur safely. The Government of Canada will continue to support artists, cultural workers and their sector through the challenges they now face and collaborate with them to identify timely support for these immediate issues.

The pandemic has hit Canadian artists and cultural workers harder than most. From the beginning, we have been there to support them and will continue to do so for as long as necessary.

We will continue to stand together and hold the summit in person, as planned, as soon as the time is right and it is safe to do so. At that time, we can all reflect on the post-COVID recovery and long-term competitiveness of Canada's arts sector. We will have meaningful conversations on measures and initiatives for a sustainable recovery, the return of visitors and the engagement of new audiences, the role of digital platforms, the contribution of cultural sectors to reconciliation, the fight against climate change and how we can build a more just and inclusive society.

The summit may have been postponed, but dialogue with our artists and cultural workers continues to be my utmost priority. Over the next couple of weeks, I will continue to meet with artists, technical and production people, creative professionals, producers and presenters to listen to their challenges and determine how the Government of Canada can continue to provide support.

