Minister Rodriguez Announces the Renewal of the Mandate of the Commissioner at the National Film Board

The Government of Canada announces the renewal of the mandate of Claude Joli-Cœur as Government Film Commissioner at the National Film Board of Canada

GATINEAU, QC, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, today announced the renewal of the mandate of Claude Joli-Cœur as Government Film Commissioner at the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) for a three-year term.

Mr. Joli-Cœur has had a successful first mandate as head of the NFB. Under his leadership, the NFB has achieved its gender parity goals and has continued to produce award-winning and creative audiovisual works that brilliantly represent communities across the country. With his guidance, the NFB has supported a greater diversity of creators and provided more support to Indigenous creators by increasing spending on Indigenous-led projects.

To support the NFB's long-standing tradition of innovation and creative risk-taking, Mr. Joli-Cœur has encouraged the use of new technologies and digital content. The agency's works are now widely accessible to underserved and remote communities across Canada, and around the world.

Mr. Joli-Cœur joined the NFB in 2003 and served as Assistant Commissioner from 2007 to 2014. He was responsible for government relations, strategic planning, business relations and legal services. He also served as Acting Commissioner in 2007 and 2014. He was first appointed as Government Film Commissioner in November 2014.

The NFB is Canada's public producer of award-winning and innovative audiovisual works, including documentaries, auteur animation, interactive stories, installations and participatory experiences. NFB producers are deeply embedded in communities across the country, working with talented artists and creators on projects that stand out for their excellence, creativity and social resonance.

This appointment was made under the Government of Canada's new approach to Governor in Council appointments. This approach supports an open, transparent and merit-based selection process that strives for gender parity and reflects Canada's diversity, in order to support ministers in making appointment recommendations for positions within their portfolio by providing them with information and referrals.

"I am delighted with Claude Joli-Cœur's new mandate as Commissioner of the National Film Board. Through his priorities of inclusion, innovation and public engagement, Mr. Joli-Cœur has made the NFB the centre for social impact in film. In the next three years, he will be able to oversee the relocation of the NFB headquarters, so that the organization is well placed to embark on its next growth phase.."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

The National Film Board consists of the Government Film Commissioner, who is also its Chairperson, and six other members appointed by the Governor in Council, as well as the Executive Director of Telefilm Canada.

The Government of Canada's new approach to Governor in Council appointments requires a selection process for both full-time and part-time positions.

All opportunities within the 17 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council Appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

