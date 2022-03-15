GATINEAU, QC, March 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced the reappointment of the chairpersons of the boards of trustees of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21

Robert Vineberg (Chair), reappointed for a two-year mandate effective immediately

Robert Vineberg was first appointed as Chairperson of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in 2017. Mr. Vineberg's productive career in the federal public service spanned more than 35 years, including 28 years in the area of immigration in various positions across Canada and abroad. He is currently a Senior Research Fellow at the Canada West Foundation and has published several peer-reviewed articles about immigration history and policies.

A Crown corporation in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio, the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in Halifax explores the theme of immigration to Canada to help the public understand the experiences of immigrants as they arrived in Canada. It also explores the vital role that immigration has played in building Canada and the contributions immigrants have made to the country's culture, economy and way of life.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

J. Pauline Rafferty (Chair), reappointed for a two-year mandate effective immediately

Pauline Rafferty was first appointed as Chairperson of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in 2017. Ms. Rafferty was the CEO of the Royal British Columbia Museum from 2001 to 2012. A trained archaeologist, she has also worked in heritage interpretation. Throughout her career, she has held various high-level positions in government and was appointed Assistant Deputy Minister of the British Columbia Ministry of Women's Equality in 1990. Since 2012, she has been active on the boards of both national and provincial organizations. In 2016, she was honoured with the Order of British Columbia and also received The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal.

A Crown corporation in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg explores the subject of human rights, with special but not exclusive reference to Canada, in order to enhance the public's understanding of human rights, to promote respect for others, and to encourage reflection and dialogue.

Quotes

"I am delighted to announce the reappointments of Mr. Vineberg and Ms. Rafferty in their respective positions. Canada's national museums play a key role in preserving our heritage, supporting innovation and fostering a greater sense of understanding and pride among Canadians of all ages and backgrounds. The Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights will continue to benefit from their vast expertise and dynamic leadership."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

National museums are governed by the Museums Act, which was passed into law in 1990. Pursuant to the Act, chairpersons are appointed by the Minister, with the approval of the Governor in Council.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities within the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

